The ICPT is a unified global framework designed to protect tourists, particularly in emergency situations, and to safeguard their rights and responsibilities as consumers. By adhering to this code, Uzbekistan reinforces its dedication to enhancing guarantees and legal protections for tourists and further complements its ongoing efforts in collaboration with UN Tourism to strengthen global tourism standards.

The Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, Aziz Abdukhakimov, said: “Uzbekistan is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and quality for all visitors to our country. The International Code for the Protection of Tourists not only enhances the rights and protections of travellers but also strengthens trust in Uzbekistan as a welcoming and reliable destination. Our alignment with these global principles will further support our vision of a modern, hospitable, and competitive tourism sector that benefits both visitors and local communities.”

Uzbekistan has been at the forefront of advancing international tourism standards. Notably, the country has been a driving force in the establishment of the Committee for the development of an International Safe Tourism Code, and was unanimously elected as the Chair of the Committee at its first meeting in December 2024.

Alicia Gomez, Director of Legal Affairs and International Standards at UN Tourism, adds: “The global and interconnected nature of the tourism sector makes the harmonization of international standards even more vital. Both the ICPT and the future International Safe Tourism Code are invaluable tools in this endeavour.”