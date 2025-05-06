Travel Daily Media

Verteil Technologies becomes launch NDC aggregator for Riyadh Air

With this partnership, Riyadh Air NDC content will be accessible to travel sellers globally

Airlines and Aviation
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air and Verteil Technologies have announced a strategic partnership that will see Verteil become the launch NDC (New Distribution Capability) aggregator, marking a major milestone in Riyadh Air’s offer and order-based digital distribution journey. Through this collaboration, travel sellers across the globe will gain seamless access to Riyadh Air’s NDC content via Verteil’s industry-leading platform, Verteil Direct Connect (VDC), reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in airline retailing.

With this partnership, Riyadh Air NDC content will be accessible to travel sellers globally as it rolls out a modern and efficient distribution strategy that prioritises transparency, personalisation, and direct connectivity. Verteil’s proven expertise in deploying scalable NDC solutions for leading airlines ensures that travel sellers can access a full suite of content and functionalities, including real-time availability, rich fare options, ancillary services, and instant ticketing across multiple points of sale.

Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Air, said: “Riyadh Air aims to set a new global standard for airline connectivity and innovation. Partnering with Verteil at this early stage allows us to ensure a strong foundation for modern distribution technology that is both future-ready and aligned with our digital-first strategy.”

Jerrin Jos, Founder and CEO of Verteil Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Riyadh Air as their launch NDC aggregator. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to modernising airline distribution, facilitating true retailing and enabling global travel sellers with direct access to richer content and better customer experiences.”

Verteil’s robust integration and flexible deployment capabilities make it easier for travel sellers – whether OTAs, TMCs, or Consolidators – to adopt NDC without heavy technical or operational burdens. As Riyadh Air prepares to launch its inaugural flights, this partnership ensures that distribution is already live and ready, empowering sellers to start doing business in the offer order world without delay.

 

 

