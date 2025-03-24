VFS Global: Filipinos may still apply for Japan visas via travel agencies

Filipino travellers applying for Japan visas may still submit their applications through an accredited travel agent even when VFS Global opens its Japanese visa application centre (JVAC) on 7th April.

VFS Global, the visa outsourcing firm the Japanese Embassy in Manila tapped to manage the JVAC, said applicants may either book their appointments directly through the JVAC website or through agencies affiliated with the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) and the Philippine IATA Agents Travel Association (PIATA).

In a statement released on Thursday, 20th March, VFS declared: “All visa applicants or their travel agents will have to book a prior appointment by visiting our website before visiting our centres to submit their applications.”

Travel agencies may submit visa applications on behalf of their clients at the JVACs in Cebu, Davao, Makati, Paranaque, and Quezon City if they have proper authorization from the applicants.

How the system currently works and how it will change

Under its current system, the Japanese Embassy in Manila accepts and processes visa applications made through its select accredited travel agencies.

The embassy earlier said travel agencies that would be offering Japan visa services to travelers would now have to coordinate with VFS Global since the matter already classifies as commercial activities between the visa centre and the travel agencies.

VFS Global said no agreement signing is required as long as the travel agents can demonstrate that they are members of PTAA and PIATA.

Travel agents may also refer to the VFS Global website for documentation and other related queries.