Vialattea, one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious ski areas, announces that it has been selected to host an additional Giant Slalom race during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Sestriere, scheduled to take place on Friday 21 February. The new race joins an exciting schedule of events and races, with a packed programme for winter sports lovers to look forward to from 21 to 23 February.

This unmissable three-day event will see some of the world’s top winter sports athletes take to the slopes, with the programme featuring the rescheduled Giant Slalom on 21 February, followed by the originally planned Giant Slalom on 22 February, and culminating with the Slalom on 23 February. Spectators can look forward to thrilling competitions on one of the most celebrated slopes in Alpine skiing, with a grandstand of over 750 seats providing fans with a front-row view of the action.

Beyond the races, guests can enjoy a vibrant programme of entertainment and events as they celebrate this prestigious international competition. The ‘PiemonTaste’ food and wine area will showcase local flavours, while attendees can head to the Snow Village for live music, games, and activities. Highlights include a spectacular flyover by the ‘Frecce Tricolori’ on Saturday morning and a dazzling medal ceremony in Piazza Fraiteve featuring internationally acclaimed electric violinist Andrea Casta. The weekend will culminate with an exclusive aprés ski event which brings together all the excitement of the weekend in one final celebration.

This thrilling race weekend offers an unmatched opportunity to experience world-class skiing at Sestriere, a renowned part of the Vialattea ski area. With a rich history of hosting prestigious events – including 67 World Cup races, the 1997 World Ski Championships, and the 2006 Winter Olympics – Sestriere’s challenging slopes have shaped many skiing legends, making it an essential experience for all alpine enthusiasts.

For the 2024/2025 season, Vialattea has expanded its operating days to 129, with the season concluding on Sunday 13 April. In addition, the new combined Vialattea and Bardonecchia season pass provides access to all slopes across both ski areas, offering the perfect option for an exciting getaway to the mountains.