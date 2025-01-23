Vienna’s tourism sector reported its strongest ever performance in 2024, with 18.9 million bednights (up 9% on 2023) and record revenue from overnight stays. Events in Vienna in 2025 will be all about the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Waltz King, Johann Strauss. At the same time, the capital will be shining a light on numerous neighbourhoods outside the city centre.

“2024 was the most successful year for city tourism in Vienna since records began,” confirmed Vienna Tourist Board CEO Norbert Kettner. The city reported 18,865,000 visitor overnight stays – up 9% on 2023 and more than the previous record set in 2019. Revenue from overnight stays grew by a quarter more than total bednights, which led to a first: “Vienna’s accommodation providers were already on the brink of a new revenue record by the end of November,” Kettner explained. Reaching EUR 1.2 billion for January to November – the months for which final totals were available – this represented a 12% increase on the same period in 2023. “In a challenging global economic environment, Vienna’s city tourism sector has proved to be a driver of value-added, creating year-round jobs directly in the location,” Kettner said.

Around 82% of Overnight Stays accounted for by visitors from abroad with 798,000 Bednights from the UK.

Germany (3,462,000 overnight stays, up 4% on 2023) accounted for the largest share of bednights, followed by Austria (3,353,000, up 6%) and the USA (1,224,000, up 17%). “In terms of revenue from overnight stays, the USA took the top spot in the five-star hotel category,” Kettner revealed. European countries put in a strong showing in terms of bednights, with places four to ten occupied by Italy (1,035,000 overnights, up 14%), the United Kingdom (798,000, up 17%), Spain (618,000, up 11%), France (531,000, up 9%), Poland (484,000, up 10%), Switzerland (416,000, up 7%) and Romania (373,000, up 5%). Previously strong markets such as China (300,000, up 79%) and Japan (163,000, up 45%) are still below their pre-pandemic level. Even so, China has already made its way back into the top ten markets in terms of revenue from overnight stays.

60% of beds in Four and Five Star Category accommodations

Vienna currently has 433 hotels. In total, they have around 40,900 rooms with 81,800 beds. Around two thirds of the city’s hotel beds are in the four and five star categories. As a result, Vienna is ideally equipped for all of its upcoming major events, which in 2025 include six large-scale congresses, each set to attract more than 10,000 participants. This year, the capital is expecting to host more than 50 congresses and company meetings with over 1,000 participants each.

2025 Theme Year: King of Waltz. Queen of Music.

As part of the “King of Waltz. Queen of Music.” theme year, visitors to Vienna can look forward to a major cultural treat to mark Waltz King Johann Strauss II’s 200th birthday: 65 productions at 69 locations across the city. All of the highlights are listed online at strauss.vienna.info. Mini-documentary Space Anthem (spaceanthem.vienna.info) asks why Strauss’s iconic Danube Waltz – omnipresent in popular culture as the anthem of space – did not leave Earth with the Voyager Golden Record in 1977.

From “Before Sunrise” to “Vintage Shopping”: 30 walks throughout Vienna

Vienna is also giving the districts beyond the city centre their time to shine: under the banner of Heartbeat Streets, the spotlight will be on 16 local neighbourhoods (including five new ones in the course of 2025). And visitors will be given an opportunity to experience Vienna’s diversity thanks to a soon-to-be 30-strong selection of guided city walks in the ivie City Guide App: covering everything from impressive women to arts and crafts and even a walk dedicated to the movie Before Sunrise (which is turning 30 this year), there is plenty of variety.