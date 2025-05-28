Vietjet Doubles A330neo Orders with Airbus

Vietjet has placed a new order with Airbus for 20 widebody A330-900 aircraft to support strategic expansion over the next decade. The agreement was signed in Hanoi by Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Wouter van Wersch, President Airbus International. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the French Head of State’s official visit to Vietnam.

This long-term order will support Vietjet’s ongoing international flight network expansion, enabling the airline to increase flights on high-capacity routes across the Asia-Pacific region, including key markets such as Indiaand to launchfuture long-haul services to Europe.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said: “These modern Airbus aircraft, with the latest levels of efficiency and lower fuel consumption, have accompanied Vietjet’s growth and will continue to support Vietjet’s global flight network expansion. Our long-term investment in a modern, environmentally responsible fleet reflects our commitment to strengthening economic and technological ties between Vietnam and France. Vietjet remains dedicated to delivering greater connectivity and sustainable air travel for millions of passengers in Vietnam and around the world.

Wouter van Wersch, President Airbus International said: “Vietjet has established itself as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, bringing low fares with warm Vietnamese hospitality. We are proud that the carrier has selected the A330neo as its widebody aircraft of choice to build on its success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as Vietjet expands its reach.”

With this new agreement, the airlinedoubles its firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. In addition, Vietjet has 96 A320neo Family single-aisle aircraft on order. Vietjet currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of 115 aircraft, comprising 108 single aisle A320 Family aircraft and seven A330-300s.

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,300 km non-stop. The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a unique experience, high level of comfort, ambience, and design. As of the end of April 2025, the A330 Family had won over 1,800 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide. As with all in-production aircraft, the A330neo is able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase to up to 100% SAF capability by 2030.

In line with fleet expansion, Vietjet has actively expanded flight network. In March, it launched two new non-stop services connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city. With these latest additions, the airline now operates 10 India-Vietnam routes, offering a total of 78 flights per week—making it the airline with the most extensive flight network between the two countries.

Vietjet currently operates international services to India, Australia, and Kazakhstan with its A330 wide-body aircraft, offering passengers enhanced comfort and greater choice— especially in Business Class with fresh, distinctive cuisine served by a vibrant, professional crew. The A330 fleet will continue to play a key role as Vietjet expands to more distant destinations, meeting the evolving travel needs of passengers at home and around the world.