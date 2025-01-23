Vietjet is strengthening its presence in India with two new direct routes linking Hyderabad and Bangalore to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic powerhouse, starting 18 and 19 March 2025, respectively. These new services will reinforce Vietjet’s position as a key player in the aviation market between the two countries, while fostering connectivity and growth across Asia.

The new flights are now available for booking. To celebrate the new routes, Vietjet is offering special promotional fares with tickets starting from INR11+taxes & fees (*) on all India–Vietnam routes. Passengers can enjoy this deal from now until January 30, 2025, for travel between February 10 and September 30, 2025 (**).

Additionally, the airline offers up to 20% off Business and SkyBoss tickets (*) on the 20th of each month for travel from March 1 to May 29, 2025 (**). Tickets can be booked through Vietjet’s website (www.vietjetair.com) or mobile app.



Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, affordability, and close proximity continue to draw an increasing number of visitors from India. According to Vietnam’s government data, Indian travelers to the Southeast Asian nation reached 501,000 in 2024, increasing by 3.6 times compared to 2022. This surge has propelled India to sixth place in the top 10 international markets for visitors to Vietnam last year, advancing two positions from 2023.

Vietjet’s two new services bring the total to 10 routes between India and Vietnam, providing 78 weekly flights. This network connects key Indian hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore to Vietnam’s major cities – Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City. With affordable fares and smooth connections, Indian travelers can easily transit through Vietnam to popular destinations such as Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and major Australian cities.

(*) Exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

(**) Exclusive of public holidays and peak periods.

New India–Vietnam routes information

(All times are in local time, 24-hour format)

Hyderabad (HYD) – Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) route (from March 18, 2025)

Sector Flight number Departure – Arrival times Frequency

Hyderabad–Ho Chi Minh City VJ1804 23:35 – 05:30 (+1) Tue, Sat

Ho Chi Minh City–Hyderabad VJ1803 19:40 – 22:35

Bangalore (BLR) – Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) route (from March 19, 2025)

Sector Flight number Departure – Arrival times Frequency

Bangalore–Ho Chi Minh City VJ1802 23:30 – 05:55 (+1) Mon, Wed, Fri

Ho Chi Minh City–Bangalore VJ1801 19:10 – 22:30