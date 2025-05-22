Travel Daily Media

Vietjet introduces two new direct routes to China

Both itineraries take off from Hanoi to make their way to Chengdu and Xi’an

Airlines and Aviation
Vietnam

Vietjet introduces two new direct routes from Vietnam’s capital Hanoi to Chengdu and Xi’an in China.

Inaugural flights will be taking off on the 1st and 6th July respectively, offering four round trip flights each per week.

These new services bring the airline’s total number of Vietnam–China direct routes introduced in the first half of 2025 to seven, further strengthening its expanding flight network. 

For Singaporean travellers, this opens up a more seamless journey to China via Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering more flexible and affordable travel options across the region. 

To celebrate the launch, Vietjet is offering promotional fares for new services through its website and mobile app.

Inroads to China

These new services follow Vietjet’s recent launches connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as the Hanoi-Shanghai route introduced in March and April. 

The two additional services will strengthen comprehensive air connectivity between Vietnam and China, promoting tourism and trade while offering greater access between China, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Vietjet has been rapidly expanding its international flight network, particularly between Vietnam and China, with direct routes now linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to major Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Beijing, and Guangzhou. 

Beyond China, the airline is also boosting regional connectivity with a new direct service between Singapore and Phu Quoc to be launched on May 30. In the first and second quarters, 

Vietjet also launched new services to India linking Ho Chi Minh City to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and to Japan’s Nagoya and Fukuoka. 

These strategic expansions reflect Vietjet’s strong commitment to enhancing international cooperation and making travel across the Asia–Pacific region more accessible and affordable.     

In line with its global ambitions, Vietjet continues to broaden its global flight network while providing travellers with a comfortable and seamless journey aboard modern, eco-friendly aircraft and professional service that reflects the authentic spirit of Vietnam.      

As part of its passenger-first approach, Vietjet also offers complimentary SkyCare travel insurance and exclusive rewards through its SkyJoy loyalty program.    

