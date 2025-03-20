Vietjet is further strengthening its presence in India with the launch of new direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic powerhouse, on March 18 and 19, 2025, respectively. These new routes mark a significant milestone in Vietjet’s commitment to expanding its global network while enhancing connectivity between India and the Southeast Asia region.

To celebrate the launch, Vietjet is running two special promotions from now to March 24, 2025. For the Hyderabad/Bengaluru-Ho Chi Minh City routes, the airline offers tickets starting from INR11 plus taxes & fees for flights between June 1 and October 15, 2025 (*). Additionally, flyers can enjoy a discount of up to 20% (**) with the promo code “HOLIINDIA” on other India-Vietnam routes, for flights between April 1 and September 30, 2025 (*).

The two new routes are expected to provide Indian travelers with seamless access to Vietnam’s largest metropolis. Located in Southern Vietnam and at the heart of Southeast Asia, Ho Chi Minh City stands as a dynamic economic hub, renowned for its vibrant urban energy, thriving business landscape, and world-famous street-food scene.

Both Hyderabad, a key economic and technology center, and Bengaluru, a major IT and business hub, are vital additions to Vietjet’s operations in India. With the new services, Vietjet is solidifying its position as the airline with the most extensive flight network between the world’s most populous country and Vietnam, operating 10 direct routes with 78 flights per week. This network connects New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, to key Vietnamese hubs—Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.

Since launching the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route in 2019, Vietjet has pioneered in expanding air links between India and Vietnam, operating over 8,300 flights and transporting nearly 1.62 million passengers. The introduction of new direct flights is expected to boost tourism and trade among Asian regions, offering travelers from India more affordable options to explore Vietnam and beyond. Indian travelers can take advantage of Vietjet’s international connections to popular destinations, including Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or major cities in Australia and Northeast Asia.

(*) Excluding public holidays and peak travel periods

(**) Excluding taxes and fees

New India–Vietnam routes information

(All times are in local time, 24-hour format)

Hyderabad (HYD) – Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) route (from March 18, 2025)

Sector Flight number Departure – Arrival times Frequency HYD–SGN VJ1804 23:35 – 05:30 (+1) Tue, Sat SGN–HYD VJ1803 19:40 – 22:35



Bengaluru (BLR) – Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) route (from March 19, 2025)