Vietjet has launched four new non-stop services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Beijing and Guangzhou in China. These routes mark a key milestone in Vietjet’s continued expansion in 2025, which also includes other new routes to India, Japan, and Singapore, highlighting the airline’s robust growth and commitment to strengthening international connectivity.

The airline is offering a limited-time promotion from now to April 5, 2025, with Eco-class fares starting as low as INR11 plus taxes and fees across all routes. This incredible deal applies to flights scheduled between April 15, 2025, and March 28, 2026 (exclusive of public holidays), with bookings available on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app.

The new Vietnam-China routes include daily services from Ho Chi Minh City to Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as from Hanoi to Guangzhou. Meanwhile, the Hanoi-Beijing route initially operates three times a week before transitioning to daily service from April 27, 2025. Additionally, a new Hanoi-Shanghai service will commence on April 29, 2025, offering daily flights.

Vietjet Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thanh Ha said, “Vietjet is excited to launch four new routes from Vietnam to Beijing and Guangzhou as part of our ongoing strategy to expand our flight network. With this expansion, we will continue to provide affordable and convenient travel options for both locals and tourists, further enhancing connectivity across Asia.”

These new routes are part of Vietjet’s broader international expansion from its key Vietnamese hubs in 2025. Since mid-March, the airline has introduced direct flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening its operations in India. Additional services from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan will commence in late April, followed by a new route connecting Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island and renowned resort town, with Singapore at the end of May.