Vietjet announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Singapore and Phu Quoc during the official visit of Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam to Singapore.

The introduction of the route is seen as a way of boosting connectivity between Singapore and Vietnam whilst fostering sustainable development between nations.

Set to take flight from 30th May, the new route will operate four round-trip flights per week, bringing Vietjet’s total number of weekly flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 78.

This addition marks Vietjet’s fourth route to Singapore, complementing its existing services from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

With this growing network, the airline expects to serve over 500,000 passengers annually between the two countries.

Financing for fleet expansion

Alongside the launch of a new route, Vietjet also signed a US$300 million aircraft financing agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners.

This new agreement supports the delivery of new aircraft between 2025 and 2026.

As such, the deal is a key step in Vietjet’s strategy to expand its modern fleet, which includes over 400 aircraft on order.

Carlyle Aviation Partners president Alexander Rasnavad remarked on the agreement, saying: “We are proud to be a long-term strategic partner of Vietjet, supporting its international growth and commitment to providing affordable, convenient travel options.”

Carlyle Aviation Partners, the aviation arm of The Carlyle Group, manages 363 aircraft across 53 countries.

The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with US$447 billion in assets, plays a vital role in the international aviation supply chain.