Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu route

Vietjet has announced a new direct flight route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu, set to commence on 11 December 2026. This new service will operate five round-trip flights per week, doubling the airline's capacity in the Vietnam–Philippines market. The announcement was made at the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum, attended by Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang and other senior leaders.

The new route follows the successful launch of the Ho Chi Minh City–Manila service in late 2025, offering travellers more convenient options and supporting economic growth across Southeast Asia. Cebu, known for its cultural heritage and tourism appeal, serves as a gateway to popular destinations like Bohol and Boracay. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City remains Vietnam's economic hub and a key transit point for international connections.

The expansion of air connectivity is expected to strengthen economic ties between Vietnam and the Philippines. In 2025, bilateral trade reached $7.8 billion, with a target of $10 billion in the coming years. The first four months of 2026 saw a 73.4% increase in Filipino visitors to Vietnam, highlighting the growing importance of this market.

Since 2019, Vietjet has operated multiple routes between the two countries, enhancing tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. The new Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu route will further connect vibrant business communities and cultural traditions, supported by over 100 Filipino professionals in Vietjet's team

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.