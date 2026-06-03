Taiwan launches plant-based festival in Singapore

The Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival has made its debut in Singapore, marking a significant collaboration between Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture and the vegan fine-dining brand Yang Ming Spring. Running from 30 May to 30 September, the festival aims to position Taiwan's agricultural products as premium choices in global markets. The event features a variety of activities, including a plant-based promotion during Vesak Day at Fo Guang Shan Singapore, a Fruity Symphony set menu with Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, and an exhibition at the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore.

The festival's first wave, held from 30 May to 1 June, coincided with the 2026 Singapore Vesak Day celebrations. It showcased Taiwan's agricultural innovation, particularly the Mango Pineapple Tainung No. 23, known for its unique blend of mango fragrance and sweet-sour pineapple flavour. Onsite tasting sessions allowed Singaporeans to experience the fruit's distinctive charm firsthand.

Taiwanese floriculture also took centre stage, with Phalaenopsis moth orchids and Oncidium orchids, or dancing lady orchids, adorning the Vesak Day banquet venue. These displays highlighted Taiwan's global competitiveness in orchid breeding and cultivation.

Singapore, Taiwan's ninth-largest export market for agricultural products, saw an export value of $130 million (US$130 million) in 2025. The festival aims to deepen Singaporean appreciation for Taiwanese agriculture, focusing on plant-based dining, sustainable agriculture, and exquisite fruits and flowers. Through these curated experiences, the initiative seeks to enhance Taiwan's presence in Southeast Asia and global high-end markets

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