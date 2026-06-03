Hilton expands luxury footprint with LXR Hotels in Japan

Hilton has unveiled plans to introduce its LXR Hotels & Resorts brand to Tokyo and Hakone, marking a significant expansion of its luxury offerings in Japan. The iconic Hotel Gajoen in Tokyo will undergo a rebranding to join the LXR portfolio by 2027, in collaboration with Brookfield. Known for its rich history and artistic design, the hotel will blend traditional Japanese artistry with LXR’s personalised luxury service.

In Hakone, a new LXR property is set to open in 2028, situated in the renowned hot spring area of Hakone Gora, Kanagawa. This hotel will be managed by Hilton under an agreement with THE SANKEI BUILDING CO., LTD. and HASEKO Real Estate Development, Inc. The resort aims to offer a serene retreat, embracing the natural beauty and onsen culture of the region.

These developments follow the successful debut of ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and are part of Hilton's strategy to grow its luxury footprint in Japan, with additional properties planned for Hiroshima and Niseko, Hokkaido. Hirohisa Fujimoto, Hilton’s vice president of Development for Japan and Micronesia, stated, “Hakone Gora represents a natural fit for LXR Hotels & Resorts, where a strong sense of place and locally inspired experiences define the brand’s approach to luxury.”

Both properties will participate in the Hilton Honours programme, offering members exclusive benefits. As Hilton continues to respond to the rising demand for luxury travel in Japan, these new additions are poised to attract both domestic and international travellers seeking unique and culturally immersive experiences

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