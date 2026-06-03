MGallery unveils Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos

MGallery Hotel Collection has announced the opening of Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos, a new boutique property on the Aegean coast of Mykonos. Nestled between Ornos and Korfos, this 35-room hotel offers a unique blend of Cycladic elegance and modern luxury, marking a significant expansion for the brand in Greece's luxury market.

The Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos provides guests with a serene retreat, featuring private beach access and a tranquil atmosphere. The location offers a dual experience: Ornos with its calm waters and Korfos known for its dynamic energy. This setting allows guests to enjoy both relaxation and adventure, just minutes from the bustling Mykonos Town.

Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery Collection & Emblems, highlighted the hotel's commitment to authentic hospitality, stating, “The launch of Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos - MGallery Collection is a significant milestone for us, not just in expanding our footprint in Greece, but in deepening our commitment to authentic, story-led hospitality.”

The hotel is part of the Daktylides family's legacy, which began in 1979 with a small bed and breakfast. Marios Daktylides, General Manager at Myconian K Hotels, noted, “Kove reflects a more personal way of experiencing Mykonos, one that is quieter, more intuitive, and closely connected to the island itself.”

Guests can enjoy dining at the hotel's signature restaurant, eNa, and relax at the Cave Spa. The hotel also offers unique experiences such as a dawn passage to the sacred island of Delos. Opening rates start at $287 (EUR 272) per room, per night, with bookings available through Accor's platform

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