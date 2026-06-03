 Kitirua Plains Lodge opens in Kenya's Amboseli

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Luxury Travel
Kenya

Kitirua Plains Lodge, a new luxury property by A&K Sanctuary, has opened its doors in Kenya's Amboseli, offering guests breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro. This 13-suite lodge, set on a 128-acre private concession, marks a return to the region where Abercrombie & Kent's founder, Geoffrey Kent, first led clients on safari in 1962.

The lodge's design, developed in partnership with Luxury Frontiers, embraces the Maasai principle of living harmoniously with nature. Its architecture features curved walls and fluid rooflines that blend seamlessly with the landscape. The lodge offers an infinity pool, shaded verandas, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing the iconic mountain.

Guests can enjoy game drives across the Amboseli ecosystem, home to large elephant herds, lions, and over 400 bird species. The lodge's wellness offerings include treatments rooted in Maasai tradition, provided by Healing Earth, a South African spa house.

Sustainability is central to Kitirua Plains Lodge, which operates on solar power and uses locally sourced materials. The lodge also supports local Maasai communities through initiatives like the Kitirua Nalepu Pre-School project, which aims to provide sustainable education facilities.

Vaco Baselli, Senior Vice President of A&K Sanctuary Operations, stated, "Kitirua Plains Lodge represents the future of A&K Sanctuary," highlighting the lodge's commitment to community investment and environmental harmony.

The lodge is now accepting reservations, with rates starting at $840 per person per night, including meals, beverages, and game drives

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Hospitality | Hotel Management Company | Hotels | Kenya | Luxury Travel
Tag:A&K Sanctuary | Abercrombie & Kent | Kitirua Plains Lodge | Vaco Baselli

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Kitirua Plains Lodge opens in Kenya’s Amboseli

Kitirua Plains Lodge, a new luxury property by A&K Sanctuary, has opened its doors in Kenya's Amboseli, offering guests breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro. This 13-suite lodge, set on a 128-acre private concession, marks a return to the region where Abercrombie & Kent's founder, Geoffrey Kent, first led clients on safari in 1962.

The lodge's design, developed in partnership with Luxury Frontiers, embraces the Maasai principle of living harmoniously with nature. Its architecture features curved walls and fluid rooflines that blend seamlessly with the landscape. The lodge offers an infinity pool, shaded verandas, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing the iconic mountain.

Guests can enjoy game drives across the Amboseli ecosystem, home to large elephant herds, lions, and over 400 bird species. The lodge's wellness offerings include treatments rooted in Maasai tradition, provided by Healing Earth, a South African spa house.

Sustainability is central to Kitirua Plains Lodge, which operates on solar power and uses locally sourced materials. The lodge also supports local Maasai communities through initiatives like the Kitirua Nalepu Pre-School project, which aims to provide sustainable education facilities.

Vaco Baselli, Senior Vice President of A&K Sanctuary Operations, stated, "Kitirua Plains Lodge represents the future of A&K Sanctuary," highlighting the lodge's commitment to community investment and environmental harmony.

The lodge is now accepting reservations, with rates starting at $840 per person per night, including meals, beverages, and game drives

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Hospitality | Hotel Management Company | Hotels | Kenya | Luxury Travel
Tag:A&K Sanctuary | Abercrombie & Kent | Kitirua Plains Lodge | Vaco Baselli

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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