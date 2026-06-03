 Jackie Chan and Trip.com Group promote Guilin tourism

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China

Jackie Chan, alongside Trip.com Group, is spotlighting Guilin as a premier destination for experiential and cultural travel in China. As global travellers increasingly seek immersive experiences, Guilin has emerged as a standout location, with international flight bookings rising 75% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. This surge places Guilin among the fastest-growing cities in China for global travellers.

At the recent Guilin Night event, attended by over 3,500 international guests from 78 countries, Trip.com Group showcased the city's unique offerings. Jackie Chan, the Group's Global Ambassador for China Travel, emphasised the region's blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. "Guilin reminds me that travel is not only about seeing famous sights but about connecting with the culture of a destination," Chan shared.

Guilin's attractions include the Li River, known for its dramatic limestone mountains and fishing villages, and the Longji Rice Terraces, which transform with the seasons. The Reed Flute Cave offers a surreal underground experience, whilst Ruyi Peak provides adventure with its aerial park. Cultural sites like Solitary Beauty Peak and the Jingjiang Princes Palace offer historical insights.

The Impression Liu Sanjie performance, directed by Zhang Yimou, is a highlight, featuring 600 performers in a natural setting. Trip.com Group noted that Guilin's showcase reflects a broader trend in Asia towards slower-paced, culturally immersive travel. Jackie Chan advises travellers to explore beyond China's major cities, encouraging curiosity and open-mindedness

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:China | OTAs & Tour Operators | Tourism | Tourism Boards
Tag:brand ambassador | com Group | Guilin | Jackie Chan | tourism promotion | trip

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Jackie Chan and Trip.com Group promote Guilin tourism

Jackie Chan, alongside Trip.com Group, is spotlighting Guilin as a premier destination for experiential and cultural travel in China. As global travellers increasingly seek immersive experiences, Guilin has emerged as a standout location, with international flight bookings rising 75% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. This surge places Guilin among the fastest-growing cities in China for global travellers.

At the recent Guilin Night event, attended by over 3,500 international guests from 78 countries, Trip.com Group showcased the city's unique offerings. Jackie Chan, the Group's Global Ambassador for China Travel, emphasised the region's blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. "Guilin reminds me that travel is not only about seeing famous sights but about connecting with the culture of a destination," Chan shared.

Guilin's attractions include the Li River, known for its dramatic limestone mountains and fishing villages, and the Longji Rice Terraces, which transform with the seasons. The Reed Flute Cave offers a surreal underground experience, whilst Ruyi Peak provides adventure with its aerial park. Cultural sites like Solitary Beauty Peak and the Jingjiang Princes Palace offer historical insights.

The Impression Liu Sanjie performance, directed by Zhang Yimou, is a highlight, featuring 600 performers in a natural setting. Trip.com Group noted that Guilin's showcase reflects a broader trend in Asia towards slower-paced, culturally immersive travel. Jackie Chan advises travellers to explore beyond China's major cities, encouraging curiosity and open-mindedness

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:China | OTAs & Tour Operators | Tourism | Tourism Boards
Tag:brand ambassador | com Group | Guilin | Jackie Chan | tourism promotion | trip

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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