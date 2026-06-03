Frasers Hospitality secures double win at Real Estate Asia Awards

Frasers Hospitality has been recognised for its asset management prowess, clinching two prestigious awards at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2026. The company was honoured for its Hotel Development of the Year in Japan with YOTEL Tokyo Ginza and Specialised Living Space Development of the Year in China for Modena by Fraser Shenzhen. These accolades highlight Frasers Hospitality's ability to adapt to market shifts and enhance asset value through strategic repositioning.

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza, Frasers Hospitality's first direct investment in Japan, showcases the company's innovative approach to overcoming development challenges. By transforming the project from a serviced residence to a tech-enabled micro-hotel, the company maximised room inventory and capitalised on short-stay demand in Tokyo. This repositioning not only improved commercial resilience but also earned the hotel Japan’s CASBEE Design sustainability certification.

In Shenzhen, Modena by Fraser Shenzhen was developed to meet the needs of young professionals and cross-border residents. The 325-unit premium rental flat complex integrates global standards with local characteristics, achieving LEED Gold and China Green Building Label certifications. This project underscores Frasers Hospitality's commitment to sustainability and community-centric living.

Jason Leong, Executive Director and Head of Investment and Asset Management at Frasers Hospitality, stated, “Our asset management approach is centred on creating and sustaining value with the full potential of each asset through a combination of market insight, strategic repositioning, and disciplined execution.”

Frasers Hospitality continues to apply its disciplined strategy across its portfolio, including enhancements at properties in London, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, ensuring competitive and resilient assets

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