Notojima Aquarium introduces unique ‘Gyoin’ seals

Notojima Aquarium, located in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, has unveiled its original "Gyoin" seals, a playful twist on the traditional Japanese goshuin stamps. Available from 20 March 2026, these stamps are designed to captivate visitors with their charming illustrations of the aquarium's beloved marine animals, including dolphins, penguins, otters, and the iconic whale shark.

The Gyoin seals, offered in pink and blue, are priced at $6.80 (1,000 yen) each, inclusive of tax, and can be purchased at the aquarium's gift shop, Blue Ocean. This initiative aligns with a growing trend among Japanese aquariums to offer commemorative fish stamps, providing visitors with a unique keepsake to remember their visit.

The design of the Gyoin seals pays homage to the whale shark, a long-standing symbol of Notojima Aquarium until January 2026. The seals serve as a delightful memento for aquarium enthusiasts and collectors travelling across Japan, adding a distinctive touch to their collections.

Visitors to Notojima Aquarium can enjoy various attractions, such as dolphin and sea lion performances, penguin walks, and the mesmerising jellyfish gallery. After exploring these exhibits, guests can stop by Blue Ocean to acquire their Gyoin seal, making their visit even more memorable

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