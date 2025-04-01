Vietjet operated two special relief flights, VJ2875 and VJ2877, using an Airbus A330 and an A321 to transport Vietnamese rescue teams to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake. In support of the emergency response, the airline facilitated the swift deployment of relief personnel from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defense. The two flights departed from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport to Yangon on March 30.

Vietjet ensured the rapid deployment of these flights by expediting flight permits and technical preparations. Its experienced crew and staff have been assigned to assist the relief mission, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to humanitarian aid.

The flights transported 106 rescue and relief personnel from the Vietnamese armed forces, along with trained search-and-rescue dogs and over 60 tons of essential aid supplies, including medical equipment and food, to support earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar.

Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong said: “Vietjet is always ready for special missions. We swiftly completed all necessary preparations and successfully operated two flights to transport emergency rescue teams from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense to Myanmar, providing timely support for earthquake relief efforts.”

Upon landing at Yangon Airport, Myanmar, rescue personnel from the Vietnamese armed forces, alongside Vietjet staff, immediately begin unloading and transporting essential supplies to designated relief sites. Police and military officers also take part in search-and-rescue operations, provide medical assistance, and support recovery efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread devastation. The disaster has claimed over 1,600 lives, injured nearly 3,500 people, and left hundreds missing. Strong tremors damaged homes, collapsed bridges, and disrupted roads across the country, with shaking also felt in Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietjet has a strong track record of humanitarian missions, embodying a spirit of compassion and solidarity. The airline has operated numerous relief flights, including transporting aid and rescue teams for the 2018 Indonesia earthquake and tsunami, typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013, and pandemic response efforts. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet swiftly mobilized flights carrying healthcare workers, police, and military forces. Committed to community support, charitable initiatives remain at the heart of Vietjet’s mission.

