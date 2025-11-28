Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights

Vietjet, Vietnam’s new age carrier, will restart its direct services to Con Dao on 3rd December, 2025, giving Indian travellers greater access and more affordable options to explore one of Vietnam’s most captivating island destinations after they land in the country.

Tickets are now available for booking as Vietjet restores one daily round-trip service to the island from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s two largest cities and key hubs in Southeast Asia. From December 15, 2025, the airline will double frequencies on both routes to two round-trip flights per day to meet strong year-end travel demand.

Vietjet is offering promotional one-way fares from only VND490,000 (approximately ₹1,658, excluding taxes and fees) on both Con Dao routes, making travel to island more accessible for both local and international visitors. Bookings can be made easily via www.vietjetair.com, the “Vietjet Air” mobile app, and through Vietjet’s worldwide network of ticket offices and authorized agents.

As India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, Vietjet has expanded its network to offer greater convenience for Indian travelers. The airline currently operates direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, opening new avenues for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

With the resumption of services to Con Dao, Vietjet continues to strengthen domestic connectivity while unlocking more opportunities for international travelers to discover Vietnam’s natural and cultural destinations.