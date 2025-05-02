Vietjet starts direct flights between Hanoi and Shanghai

Vietjet has officially launched a new direct route between Hanoi and Shanghai, marking a significant addition to its growing international flight network. This new daily service is part of the airline’s rapid expansion in China, including four new routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to both Beijing and Guangzhou.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Duc Thinh said: “This new service reflects our continued commitment to providing travelers with more convenient and affordable flight options to Vietnam from key destinations around the world. With five new routes between Vietnam and China launched this year alone, we are steadily expanding our international presence and opening new horizons for global connectivity.”

Flash sale on May 5, offering 55% off

To kick off the summer travel season, Vietjet will launch a one-day flash sale on May 5, offering 55% off Eco-class tickets (*) using the promo code SUPERSALE55, valid for travel between May 15 and November 30, 2025 (**). Customers who purchase tickets between now and May 18, 2025, will also receive VND100,000 (approx. INR 325) e-vouchers (***), which can be redeemed on their next booking. Additionally, Vietjet continues to offer tickets starting from INR11 plus taxes and fees (*) every Friday for international flights from India to Vietnam

The new route to China is positioned as a convenient option for travellers heading to Shanghai and even to Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Chengdu via Hanoi and/or Ho Chi Minh City, particularly for passengers from India. With Vietjet’s expanding network and competitive fares, these routes offer greater flexibility and more seamless connections for Indian travellers from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi to Vietnam and across Asia-Pacific.