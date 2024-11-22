Vietjet has announced its biggest promotion of the year by inviting passengers to experience eco-friendly flights while contributing to environmental protection with the launch of Green Friday. This special promotion runs from November 27 to November 29, 2024, offering one-way tickets starting at just INR 11 plus taxes and fees (*) for routes between India and Vietnam.

Green Friday is a step toward encouraging passengers to embrace eco-friendly travel and raising awareness about protecting the planet. It reflects Vietjet’s pioneering role in sustainable development and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, aligning with its ESG goals.

The airline has embraced eco-friendly practices such as electronic ticketing, promoting online payments and check-in processes, and integrating sustainable materials onboard. The airline’s modern fleet further supports environmental protection by consuming significantly less fuel and reducing both noise and CO2 emissions, ensuring every journey is safe and meaningful.

VietJet’s professional and dedicated crew offers heartfelt service, freshly prepared hot meals like Pho Thin and Vietnamese Banh Mi, and cultural and artistic performances, all at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

In 2024, the airline expanded its global presence with a network of 168 across Asia and Australia. Since 2019, Vietjet has pioneered direct connections between Vietnam and India, continually expanding its routes to meet rising demand. Currently, the airline operates 68 weekly flights between the two countries connecting key Indian cities—New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi—to major destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.