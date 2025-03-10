Vietnam announced the renewal of its unilateral visa waiver policy for citizens of 12 Asian and European nations until 2028 on Friday, 7th March.

The measure aims to boost the country’s tourist appeal and encourage international trade.

Originally introduced in August 2023, the waiver extension takes effect on 15th March of this year, terminating on 14th March 2028.

Those covered by the waiver may enjoy a 45-day visa-free stay in Vietnam.

Which nations are covered by the waiver?

The twelve countries covered by the exemption are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Through this extension, Vietnam continues to honour its commitment to ease entry for international travellers, a measure particularly beneficial to its tourism sector.

Since the post-pandemic reopening of its borders, the country has relied on a more flexible entry policy to attract more visitors and boost its economy.

Three new exemptions

Aside from the extended waiver, the Vietnamese government now offers visa exemption for citizens of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

As of 1st March, Czech, Polish, and Swiss nationals are allowed a visa-free stay limited to 45 days until 31st December; the waiver only applies to tourist arrivals.

Despite its limited nature, this three-nation waiver aligns with the government’s plans to explore new tourism and economic opportunities with these European nations.

This latest initiative likewise reflects a desire to deepen diplomatic and economic relations with the beneficiary countries.

By facilitating access to Vietnamese territory, the government is encouraging trade, investment and the strengthening of cultural ties with these partner nations.