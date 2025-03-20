The Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh, Vietnam has been designated as the venue at which thousands of delegates will light candles and pray for global peace as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 this May.

Several meaningful activities have been scheduled for the same period, as the world commemorates one of the most significant celebrations of the Buddhist faith.

A solemn candlelight prayer ceremony for world peace will be held at the mountain’s summit, to be participated in by more than 2,000 Vesak delegates from 80 countries and territories.

This event is considered a profoundly meaningful activity aligned with the theme of Vesak 2025: Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development.

Sun Group deputy general director Nguyen Lam Nhi Thuy said of the event: “Hosting the Vesak 2025 delegation for the world peace candlelight prayer ceremony is a tremendous honour for the Ba Den Mountain tourist area. On 8th May we will also hold special ceremonies to welcome the delegation during this grand Buddhist event, including a bodhi tree planting ceremony and the enshrinement of Buddha relics for Buddhists and the public to pay homage.”

Paying homage to the Buddha’s relics during the Vesak festival is one of the most spiritually significant rituals, allowing Buddhist followers and the public to receive the Buddha’s blessings.

Ba Den Mountain is one of the few places in Vietnam that preserves the Buddha’s relics, which were bestowed by the World Fellowship of Buddhists at Bodh Gaya, India, in 2014.

Where the essence of peace dwells

According to the Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, this year’s programme encompasses various contents, with peace being one of the most prominent.

It can be understood as peace of mind, a fundamental foundation for social stability, global harmony and the finding of peace in nature and the environment.

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit declared: “With Ba Den Mountain, I can feel the essence of ‘peace’ through the Buddhist spirit and the presence of the Maitreya Bodhisattva statue, a symbol of joy and serenity. This sacred mountain allows one to immerse in nature, share tranquillity with others and spread the spirit and message of world peace in practice.”

It was also pointed out that peace is not merely an abstract idea, but a concrete example of how we can live in peace while developing the economy, without destroying the environment or causing harm to others.

This is why a sacred spiritual destination filled with positive energy like Ba Den Mountain will serve as a place where individuals can seek healing and tranquillity.