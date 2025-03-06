Namia River Retreat in Hoi An, received two nominations for the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025.

The luxury retreat is up for consideration in two categories, namely Hotel Spas and Upcountry Hotels.

This recognition highlights Namia’s commitment to luxury and exceptional hospitality, offering a blend of cultural discovery and holistic wellness.

Inclusive, elegant, exceptional

Since it opened in December of last year, Namia River Retreat swiftly established itself as one of Asia’s most unique wellness destinations.

Nestled on a tranquil islet along the Thu Bon River, just a 15-minute bicycle ride from the UNESCO Heritage Town of Hoi An, the resort is a sanctuary where the rhythms of nature and the essence of Vietnamese culture come together, making it the perfect destination for an authentic and mindful escape.

In just a short time, Namia has captured the attention of global travellers and media alike, being featured in a slew of global lifestyle, travel, and luxury publications including The New York Times, Wallpaper, Financial Review, Robb Report, LATTE, and Tatler Asia among others.

This nomination from Travel + Leisure further cements Namia’s place among Asia Pacific’s most distinguished hospitality experiences.

A jewel in the Vietnamese countryside

Namia’s nomination in the Upcountry Hotels category reflects its unique location and cultural experience offerings.

The resort offers guests an escape into nature while paying homage to Hoi An’s rich heritage and the vibrant fishing villages through its design.

Drawing inspiration from Hoi An’s traditional fishermen’s boats and countryside houses, Namia’s 60 villas feature private pools, seamlessly blending with the natural surroundings and offering breathtaking views of either the verdant forest or the serene Thu Bon River.

For travellers seeking a more immersive and authentic experience, Namia River Retreat offers a new gateway to experiencing the rich heritage of Hoi An and Vietnam, with curated experiences thoughtfully crafted to connect people, cultures, and wellbeing.

The resort’s immersive mini-tours are designed to deepen guests’ connection to the region, where every experience, from engaging with skilled artisans to embarking on bamboo bicycle rides through the lush Nipa Forest or enjoying a sunset river cruise, reveals the essence of local life.

Where traditional modalities meet contemporary style

Namia’s wellness philosophy, developed by Lumina Wellbeing, the wellness consultant and operator of the resort, is deeply influenced by Thuốc Nam or Vietnamese herbology, a folk healing system passed down through generations.

The resort’s spa concept, a key factor in its nomination for the Hotel Spas category, embraces a range of wellness programs to foster deep relaxation and body-mind balance.

Such programmes include:

Two distinctive wellness pathways available under the wellness-inclusive offer (Mind & Body), tailored to guests’ self-assessments or preferred goals during their stay; and treatments and prescriptions are designed in collaboration with local herbalists and traditional doctors.

The herbal hammam experience, inspired by the Vietnamese herbal steam therapy “Xông Hơi” using herbs found in southern folk steaming remedies.

The signature treatment at Namia: “Diện Chẩn”, an oriental facial reflexology technique developed by Professor Bùi Quốc Châu, a Vietnamese acupuncturist during the 1980s.

Mindful moments & rituals: “Dưỡng Sinh” movement class in the morning, daily walking meditation inspired by Thich Nhat Hanh’s “Peace Is Every Step” philosophy.

To conclude the day, guests can enjoy in-room rituals like a mugwort and cajeput bath soak.