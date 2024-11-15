Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and key partners, kicks off Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 on Saturday, 16th November.

From 16 November to 15 December, Bangkok’s riverfront will come alive nightly, with seven iconic landmarks across 14 key locations illuminated by light displays, laser shows, projection mapping, Thai cultural performances, and fireworks as part of the Thailand Winter Festivals celebration.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “This spectacular event supports Thailand’s goal to become one of the world’s top five tourism revenue-generating destinations, leveraging our rich cultural heritage through strong public-private partnerships. We aim to generate at least 600 million Baht, boost local tourism income, and encourage extended stays along the Chao Phraya river.”

Visual spectacles in the night sky

Highlights of Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 include: