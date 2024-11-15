Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 set to open on 16th November
The event features a culturally-infused light show along the Chao Phraya river
Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and key partners, kicks off Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 on Saturday, 16th November.
From 16 November to 15 December, Bangkok’s riverfront will come alive nightly, with seven iconic landmarks across 14 key locations illuminated by light displays, laser shows, projection mapping, Thai cultural performances, and fireworks as part of the Thailand Winter Festivals celebration.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “This spectacular event supports Thailand’s goal to become one of the world’s top five tourism revenue-generating destinations, leveraging our rich cultural heritage through strong public-private partnerships. We aim to generate at least 600 million Baht, boost local tourism income, and encourage extended stays along the Chao Phraya river.”
Visual spectacles in the night sky
Highlights of Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 include:
- Rama VIII Bridge: Light and sound displays with laser artistry and musical accompaniment (16 November – 15 December, 6 shows daily).
- Royal Navy Institute: Dynamic laser displays and soundscapes (16 November – 15 December, 6 shows daily).
- Wat Arun: Awe-inspiring light and drone display celebrating the temple’s heritage (16, 17 November and 15 December, 1 show daily; 24 November and 1, 8 December, 2 shows daily).
- Wat Kalayanamitr: Laser shows, cultural performances, and fireworks (16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 November and 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 December, 2 shows daily).
- Sunanthalai Building (Rajini School): Projection mapping with light and sound (16 November – 15 December, 6 shows daily).
- Memorial Bridge (Phra Phuttha Yodfa): Illumination, lasers (16 November – 15 December, 6 shows daily; and fireworks (16, 22, 23, 29, 30 November and 5, 6, 7, 13, 14 December, 1 show daily).
- Abandoned Building at Soi Lhong 1919: A dramatic light and sound spectacle (16 November – 15 December, 6 shows daily).
