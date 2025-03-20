Viking announced it took delivery of the Viking Nerthus, the company’s newest Viking Longship, on Wednesday, 19th March.

The delivery took place this morning when the ship was presented at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rockstock-Warnemuende, Germany.

Viking chair and CEO Torstein Hagen said of the new vessel that is slated to ply the Seine in France: “We are proud to welcome the Viking Nerthus to our growing fleet of award-winning Viking Longships. France continues to be a destination of great interest for our guests, and with the arrival of our newest ship on the Seine River, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the region’s rich history and cultural treasures in ‘the Viking way.’”

This milestone is the most recent development as Viking continues to grow capacity.

Based on the committed orderbook, the Company expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2028 and nine additional ocean ships by 2030.

With these orders, Viking will have 109 river ships in 2028 and 21 ocean and expedition ships in 2030.

Space and contemporary elegance

The Viking Nerthus joins the company’s growing fleet of state-of-the-art sister ships on the Seine River and will sail Viking’s popular eight-day itinerary, Paris & the Heart of Normandy, and the new eight-day Christmastime in Paris & Normandy itinerary.

Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, the new Viking Nerthus features Viking’s signature Scandinavian design for which Viking is known.

An identical sister ship to the Viking Kari, the Viking Radgrid, the Viking Skaga and the Viking Fjorgyn, the Viking Nerthus features several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow, an Aquavit Terrace, and a wide variety of stateroom choices.

The vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and exhaust gas after-treatment.

They are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port, while onboard solar panels further contribute to the ships’ energy efficiency.

With two itineraries and sailing dates from March through December, the Viking Nerthus will journey roundtrip from Paris, with ports of call along the Seine, including Giverny, Rouen and the beaches of Normandy.

In Paris, Viking’s ships dock in an exclusive location at Port du Grenelle, just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.