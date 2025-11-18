Villa Le Corail brings Mediterranean traditions in for Festive Magic by the Sea

Villa Le Corail, A Gran Meliá Hotel, pulls out all the stops for its debut festive season on the sun-kissed shores of Nha Trang, with a month-long programme titled Our Kind of Christmas: A Moment of Miracles.

This December, the resort invites guests to gather with loved ones for heart-warming moments as the glittering bay provides a magical backdrop for celebration.

Guests may begin the festive season by booking Villa Le Corail’s Our Kind of Christmas: A Moment of Miracles room package which starts from VND 13,450,000 per night for a Coastal Suite, based on two people sharing with a minimum two-night stay, including accommodation, a premium festive dinner for two, pre-dinner cocktails, festive in-room amenities and a sixty-minute “Festive Ocean Sparkle Ritual” for two at Song Spa.

The package is valid from 24th December 2025 through 7th January 2026.

Lights all a-glow

The season begins with moments of pure enchantment on 6th December, as the Christmas tree sparkles to life and carols fill the air, guests are invited to wander through the adjoining Christmas Market at Theia Bar, sharing conversation over savoury bites and festive cocktails.

The festive spirit flows throughout the day, as the joyful scent of gingerbread, spiced cakes, and chocolate drifts through the air, while elves and fairy characters mingle with guests.

In the spirit of giving, guests are invited to support the Mai Ấm Anh Đào Orphanage by purchasing handcrafted ornaments and heartfelt gifts at the Christmas Market, taking place on 6, 7, 13, 14, as well as the 20th to 30th December.

On Christmas morning, Santa and Santarina will spread festive cheer in the lobby, bearing gifts for younger guests, who can then spend time with parents or join supervised activities such as crafting Christmas postcards and Tò He figures.

For those seeking peace and serenity away from the bustling Christmas rush, there are moments of stillness and renewal, as guests can unwind at Song Spa with seasonal packages, relax in the serene onsen or swimming pool, and find balance through guided sessions from sunrise yoga to gratitude meditation.

Before returning home, sweet-toothed holidaymakers can stop at Theia Bar to pick up a homemade panettone cake, freshly baked each day and available in classic or Sicilian limone flavours at VND 390,000 ++ on 6, 13, 14 and from 20th December to 4th January.

A feast of festive flavours

As in Spain, gastronomy is at the heart of the resort’s celebrations, so the resort’s signature restaurant Hispania serves as the perfect venue for feasts where guests can share stories and laughter over a refined eight-course dinner.

Highlights include silky foie gras with citrus glaze and slow-braised beef with Rioja jus.

Available from 24th December to 7th January, the set menu is priced at VND 2,200,000 ++ per person, with an additional VND 950,000 ++ for an optional wine pairing or VND 599,000 ++ for two hours of unlimited sangria.

For a more tranquil celebration, Shibui presents the Fuyu Omakase: an eight-course meditation on a plate starring Hokkaido king crab ceviche and a Toyosu market sashimi selection.

Available from 24th December to 7th January, the omakase is priced at VND 2,200,000 ++ per person, with VND 950,000 ++ extra for an optional sake pairing.

For something more laid-back and family-friendly, the joyful Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Natura captures the seasonal spirit with holiday favourites, international creations, slow-roasted meats, Spanish specialities and net-fresh seafood.

The experience is priced at VND 1,500,000 ++ for adults, VND 750,000 ++ for children aged 6–12 years, and complimentary for children under 6.

The optional VND 850,000 ++ beverage package includes free-flow soft drinks, local beer, house red and white wine, two signature festive cocktails, and one mocktail.

Those who associate the season with indulgent rituals will find their spiritual home in the Festive Afternoon Tea at Theia Bar, where delicate amuse-bouche of caviar and crème fraîche on potato crisps sit alongside sweet symbols like the Snow-White Mousse Dome.

Priced at VND 300,000 ++ per set, the experience is available from 6th December through 4th January.

An elegant way to welcome the new year

On New Year’s Eve, the vibrant finale comes courtesy of the buffet dinner at Natura, with a seafood bar, artisanal roasts and exquisite pastries crafted to appeal to all ages.

Priced at VND 1,500,000 ++ for adults, VND 750,000 ++ for children aged 6–12 years and complimentary for children under 6, the experience can be enhanced with an optional VND 850,000 ++ beverage package.

As midnight draws near, the celebration shifts to Theia, where live music, a hypotonic fire dance and a dazzling fireworks display by the sea welcome the new year with flair.