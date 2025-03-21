The recent efforts of the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT)’s search for more destinations in the Northern Philippines has proven fruitful.

Thanks to the DOT-Cordillera Office’s efforts, more villages have become destinations for cultural and ecotourism, drawing visitors who want to experience tranquility in natural surroundings.

Prior to the initiative, La Diyang Haven in Tuba, Benguet was the only eco-tourism destination in the area, one that collaborated with nearby attractions for a holistic tourism experience.

According to La Diyang Haven’s head Cristina Tolero, the inclusion of nearby villages will prove a boon to everyone.

Tolero said: “We offer loop tourism service so that there will be more activities for the visitors and there will be more of us to benefit aside from sharing our practices.”

The collective destination now gives visitors an experience where they can commune with nature by walking through a virgin forest, munching on food growing from the ground and enjoy a slow food meal of organically grown or raised fruits, vegetables, fish, and livestock.

Cultural presentations are also prepared for tourists whose visits are scheduled, showing the Ibaloi dancers garbed in their traditional attire.

Acceptance leads to benefits

DOT regional director in the Cordillera Administrative Region Jovita Ganongan, expressed appreciation that villagers are accepting tourism and opening their places for the appreciation of tourists.

She noted that the Department’s search for The Best Tourism Village is making even the indigenous peoples (IPs) of the area more open to promoting the beauty of their places and their unique culture to the outside world.

While there are several beautiful attractions in the six provinces and two cities of the region, inviting tourists to visit these places requires the readiness of the local residents, and sustainability requires community acceptance and willingness.

Ganongan said: “The issue of acceptance and opening up is already addressed in the search because it is the community members themselves that come out and say they are ready to accept outsiders and show the beauty of their places.”