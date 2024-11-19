Vinpearl comes to the forefront as Green Tourism heralds new era for Vietnamese hospitality

Vingroup’s hospitality arm Vinpearl is making a name for itself as the Green Tourism trend sparks potential growth within the Vietnamese hospitality sector.

Over the years, Vinpearl has made sustainability a central tenet of its strategy, balancing environmental responsibility with business growth objectives.

All its facilities incorporate resource-saving and energy-efficient solutions, such as rainwater harvesting systems for irrigation and closed-loop wastewater treatment systems that meet international standards.

Vinpearl also actively promotes green tourism through initiatives like Green Tours to organic farms, workshops on cooking with eco-friendly ingredients, environmental awareness events such as runs, recycling workshops, and tree-planting activities.

Its unique initiatives not only enhance the guest experience, but these also foster community involvement and environmental awareness.

Government and peer recognition

The efforts of Vinpearl and other hospitality brands have fueled a strong rebound in Vietnam’s travel industry. This year, inbound tourism has surged past pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), nearly 1.6 million foreign arrivals were recorded in April alone, a 58.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In the first four months of the year, international arrivals totaled 6.2 million, a remarkable 68.3 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing the “golden era” of pre-pandemic tourism.

The brand was recently recognized as one of the “Top 3 Strongest Brands” in Southeast Asia by Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation firm.

Vinpearl’s brand value grew an impressive 34 percent in the past year to reach $230 million, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.7 out of 100, earning the coveted AAA+ rating.