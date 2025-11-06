Viroth’s Hotel upgrades to Hotelogix’s multi-property management system

Global cloud-based hospitality tech provider Hotelogix announced that Cambodian luxury property Viroth's Hotel has upgraded to its multi-property management system.

Through this strategic move, hotel management will be able to modernise multi-property operations with efficient centralised control, drive sustainable growth, and enhance overall guest experience.

According to Viroth’s Hotel general manager Saay Sokross: “Our decision to switch to cloud with Hotelogix came from a simple realisation: we must modernise and digitise our operations to stay competitive and attractive to our guests, and technology must enable us to uphold our famed guest service standards.”

Hotelogix’s chief sales officer Sivaprasad Gangadhran lauded the hotel’s decision to do the upgrade.

Gangadhran said: “Viroth’s Hotels upgrading to cloud with Hotelogix reflects a growing trend among Cambodian hotels to embrace modern technology for smarter operations and better guest service capabilities. We are proud to support this shift by offering scalable, future-ready solutions that empower hoteliers to thrive in a competitive landscape.”

A necessary change

After operating with a legacy solution for over a decade, Viroth’s Hotel recognised the limitations of its existing system in managing operations across multiple properties in today's competitive business environment.

The lack of centralised control, real-time data access, and integration with third-party solutions prompted the management to upgrade to Hotelogix’s cloud-based multi-property management system.

With Hotelogix, Viroth’s Hotel now enjoys anytime, anywhere access to its property data, significantly enhancing its operational agility.

The management can tap into guest history for personalisation and leverage KPIs and central-level reports to make data-driven decisions.

Additionally, Hotelogix integrated its solution with the hotel's preferred channel manager and booking engine, enabling them to drive OTA bookings and direct bookings via their website.

Hotel management pointed out how Hotelogix gives Viroth’s Hotel the centralised control it needs to run both its properties efficiently.

Saay was moved to remark: “Be it gaining complete control over processes, boosting productivity, saving costs or serving guests better, Hotelogix is the perfect solution for a guest-centric luxury boutique brand like us. We are impressed with Hotelogix's implementation, training, support and go-live process.”