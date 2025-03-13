Virtuoso holds Virtuoso Awards for Greater China / North and Southeast Asia
The regional awards recognise top sales production, growth and engagement within the regions
Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso held its annual regional Virtuoso Awards on Wednesday, 12th March, during its Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum at the MGM Shanghai West Bund.
The regional awards recognise top sales production, growth and engagement within both the Greater China and North and Southeast Asia regions, honouring those that consistently demonstrate their commitment to the Virtuoso network.
These were the second annual awards for Greater China and the first for North and Southeast Asia, which welcomed some of its newest members to their first Forum this year.
In 2024, Virtuoso installed a dedicated team for North and Southeast Asia in addition to its established team within Greater China, allowing the network to better serve the varying needs of agencies, partners and travellers.
According to Virtuoso chair and CEO Matthew D Upchurch, Virtuoso’s global growth and evolution are driven by the incredible contributions of network members and partners, much of which happens at the regional level as it seeks to satisfy a diverse group of travellers and their unique preferences.
Upchurch said: “Through our seven regional Forums worldwide, we are taking the opportunity to recognise members and partners who are elevating their professions and supporting those within this network, while also ensuring an unsurpassed client experience. We congratulate the recipients that were honoured with regional awards during our Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum and thank them for their critical role in helping maintain the Virtuoso network’s collective leadership position within the industry.”
The winners’ circle
Categories and their respective winners are as follows:
Most Engaged
Collaboration is one of Virtuoso’s core values, and this award recognises a travel agency member and preferred partner with the highest engagement based on participation within the Virtuoso network.
- Greater China Member winner: Charlotte Travel
- Greater China Partner winner: Madrid Tourist Board
- North and Southeast Asia Member winner: JTB Global Assistance
Top Producers
These awards recognise members and partners with the highest overall network sales per category.
- Greater China Member winners:
- Cruise Top Producer: One Style Tour
- Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Little Shrimp Trip Info Company
- Tour Top Producer: Charlotte Travel
- On-Site Top Producer: Charlotte Travel
North and Southeast Asia Member winners:
- Cruise Top Producer: Deck 9
- Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Hotelux
- Tour Top Producer: 360 Private Travel
- On-Site Top Producer: Blue Sky Escapes
- Greater China Partner winners:
- Cruise Top Producer: Silversea
- Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Rosewood Hong Kong
- Tour Top Producer: Belmond Trains
- On-Site Top Producer: Luxury Action – Finland
Highest Annual Growth
These awards acknowledge members and partners with the largest annual year-over-year growth per category.
Greater China Member winners:
- Highest Cruise Annual Growth: Jebsen Travel Group
- Highest Hotels & Resorts Annual Growth: Little Shrimp Trip Info Company
- Highest Tour Annual Growth: Curators of Travel
- Highest On-Site Annual Growth: Charlotte Travel
North and Southeast Asia Member winners:
- Highest Cruise Annual Growth: Blue Sky Escapes
- Highest Hotels & Resorts Annual Growth: JTB Global Assistance
- Highest On-Site Annual Growth: Blue Sky Escapes
- Greater China Partner winners:
- Highest Cruise Annual Growth: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
- Highest Hotels & Resorts Annual Growth: Conrad Tokyo
- Highest On-Site Annual Growth: Sea Song Tours – Turkey
