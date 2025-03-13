Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso held its annual regional Virtuoso Awards on Wednesday, 12th March, during its Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum at the MGM Shanghai West Bund.

The regional awards recognise top sales production, growth and engagement within both the Greater China and North and Southeast Asia regions, honouring those that consistently demonstrate their commitment to the Virtuoso network.

These were the second annual awards for Greater China and the first for North and Southeast Asia, which welcomed some of its newest members to their first Forum this year.

In 2024, Virtuoso installed a dedicated team for North and Southeast Asia in addition to its established team within Greater China, allowing the network to better serve the varying needs of agencies, partners and travellers.

According to Virtuoso chair and CEO Matthew D Upchurch, Virtuoso’s global growth and evolution are driven by the incredible contributions of network members and partners, much of which happens at the regional level as it seeks to satisfy a diverse group of travellers and their unique preferences.

Upchurch said: “Through our seven regional Forums worldwide, we are taking the opportunity to recognise members and partners who are elevating their professions and supporting those within this network, while also ensuring an unsurpassed client experience. We congratulate the recipients that were honoured with regional awards during our Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum and thank them for their critical role in helping maintain the Virtuoso network’s collective leadership position within the industry.”

The winners’ circle

Categories and their respective winners are as follows:

Most Engaged

Collaboration is one of Virtuoso’s core values, and this award recognises a travel agency member and preferred partner with the highest engagement based on participation within the Virtuoso network.

Greater China M ember winner: Charlotte Travel

Greater China P artner winner: Madrid Tourist Board

North and Southeast Asia Member winner: JTB Global Assistance

Top Producers

These awards recognise members and partners with the highest overall network sales per category.

Greater China Member winners:

Cruise Top Producer: One Style Tour

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Little Shrimp Trip Info Company

Tour Top Producer: Charlotte Travel

On-Site Top Producer: Charlotte Travel

North and Southeast Asia Member winners:

Cruise Top Producer: Deck 9

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Hotelux

Tour Top Producer: 360 Private Travel

On-Site Top Producer: Blue Sky Escapes

Greater China Partner winners:

Cruise Top Producer: Silversea

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Rosewood Hong Kong

Tour Top Producer: Belmond Trains

On-Site Top Producer: Luxury Action – Finland

Highest Annual Growth

These awards acknowledge members and partners with the largest annual year-over-year growth per category.

Greater China Member winners:

Highest Cruise Annual Growth: Jebsen Travel Group

Highest Hotels & Resorts Annual Growth: Little Shrimp Trip Info Company

Highest Tour Annual Growth: Curators of Travel

Highest On-Site Annual Growth: Charlotte Travel

North and Southeast Asia Member winners: