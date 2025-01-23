Virtuoso®, the global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, has committed to offering its staff the opportunity to give back to their favourite causes. In support of the Realize the Dream initiative, and in honour of Martin Luther King Day on January the 20th, Virtuoso offered its team members around the world – not only within the United States – a paid day of service.

Inspired by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision to create a society rooted in peace, justice, equality and love for all, Realize the Dream aims to create 100 million hours of community service by the 100th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birth in 2029. Virtuoso first announced its support of Realize the Dream during its 2024 Virtuoso Travel Week. As an ongoing initiative, Virtuoso’s paid day of service benefit is available to its team on an annual basis.

Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch, along with Vice-Chair and Sustainability Strategist Jessica Hall Upchurch, jointly commented: “Realize the Dream’s message of promoting love and unity through local community support is universal. We’re proud to back this meaningful cause by offering a paid day of service to all of our team members worldwide. Serving others not only strengthens communities, but it also brings significant benefits to those who give their time and energy.”

Virtuoso’s team members will have the flexibility to choose charitable organisations and service initiatives that personally resonate with them. They can also self-select which day they will participate in the service.