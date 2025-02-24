Virtuoso welcomes over 30 member agencies in Asia, Middle East & Africa
Virtuoso, the global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, accepted over 30 travel agency members since January 2024, highlighting the network’s ongoing commitment to strategically expanding its global footprint. Virtuoso’s Asia regions led the way by welcoming 10 new agency members, including seven in Greater China alone. This growth reflects the region’s substantial influence in luxury travel. In 2024, Virtuoso installed a dedicated team for North & Southeast Asia in addition to its established team within Greater China, allowing the network to better serve the varying needs of agencies, partners and travellers.
The Middle East and Africa region also welcomed six agencies over the past year, which was its first year operating as a stand-alone market within Virtuoso with a dedicated team. Similarly, three new members in Continental Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean, respectively, enhance the network’s ability to deliver localized service in unique markets. Virtuoso’s presence in established locales such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, continues to grow as well. The network added six agency members in the U.S., four in the U.K. and three in Australia and New Zealand. The additions further enhance Virtuoso’s global connectivity and demonstrate its strategic growth to cater to elite advisors and travelers in all corners of the world.
“As an exclusive, invitation-only network, Virtuoso’s global strategy focuses on prioritizing quality, continually enhancing the expertise and professionalism of the Virtuoso sales network,” said Virtuoso Senior Vice President, Global Member & Partner Sales Cory Hagopian. “We are dedicated to identifying respected, like-minded agencies worldwide that appreciate the value of peer collaboration, strong partnerships and the shared brand that form the foundation of our network. Each new member agency brings valuable local market insights and an outstanding industry reputation that extends far beyond their region.”
Virtuoso’s new member agencies by region include:
Greater China
- WR Travel Tech
- Time & Space Travel
- ZEPHIRE
- Jieyou Travel
- Enjoy Lux Trip
- 6RENYOU Travel
- S,M,L,XL Travel Projects CO.LTD
North & Southeast Asia
- Blantara Travel (Indonesia)
- PARIS CLASS (South Korea)
- on vacation (South Korea)
Middle East & Africa
- Al Faris International Travel & Tourism Company (Saudi Arabia)
- Westay (United Arab Emirates)
- KLE Lifestyle (United Arab Emirates)
- Usturiun Luxury Travel (United Arab Emirates)
- Luxuria (Kuwait)
- Q’go Travel & Tourism Company (Kuwait)
United States
- Simply Select
- Pure Travel Concierge
- 360 Private Travel
- TripMe
- C&C World Travel
- Travel Wizards
United Kingdom
- The Ultimate Travel Company
- Ellidore
- Somerset White
- Oxford Ski Company
Continental Europe
- The Sphere Private Travel (Spain)
- Cercle des Voyages (France)
- 360 Private Travel (Netherlands)
Latin America & The Caribbean
- RDD Travel (Brazil)
- Destinations Turismo e Eventos (Brazil)
- DTP TRAVEL GROUP (Paraguay)
Australia & New Zealand
- Bon Voyage Cruises & Travel (New Zealand)
- Globetrotter Travel (Australia)
- Chirn Park Travel (Australia)
Operating in 58 countries, the industry’s most influential travel advisors are affiliated with Virtuoso, with 40 percent located outside of the U.S. Virtuoso has appointed teams in nine regions around the world to allow for the personalized support needed for member and partner growth in each market.
