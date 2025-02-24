Virtuoso, the global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, accepted over 30 travel agency members since January 2024, highlighting the network’s ongoing commitment to strategically expanding its global footprint. Virtuoso’s Asia regions led the way by welcoming 10 new agency members, including seven in Greater China alone. This growth reflects the region’s substantial influence in luxury travel. In 2024, Virtuoso installed a dedicated team for North & Southeast Asia in addition to its established team within Greater China, allowing the network to better serve the varying needs of agencies, partners and travellers.

The Middle East and Africa region also welcomed six agencies over the past year, which was its first year operating as a stand-alone market within Virtuoso with a dedicated team. Similarly, three new members in Continental Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean, respectively, enhance the network’s ability to deliver localized service in unique markets. Virtuoso’s presence in established locales such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, continues to grow as well. The network added six agency members in the U.S., four in the U.K. and three in Australia and New Zealand. The additions further enhance Virtuoso’s global connectivity and demonstrate its strategic growth to cater to elite advisors and travelers in all corners of the world.

“As an exclusive, invitation-only network, Virtuoso’s global strategy focuses on prioritizing quality, continually enhancing the expertise and professionalism of the Virtuoso sales network,” said Virtuoso Senior Vice President, Global Member & Partner Sales Cory Hagopian. “We are dedicated to identifying respected, like-minded agencies worldwide that appreciate the value of peer collaboration, strong partnerships and the shared brand that form the foundation of our network. Each new member agency brings valuable local market insights and an outstanding industry reputation that extends far beyond their region.”

Virtuoso’s new member agencies by region include:

Greater China

WR Travel Tech

Time & Space Travel

ZEPHIRE

Jieyou Travel

Enjoy Lux Trip

6RENYOU Travel

S,M,L,XL Travel Projects CO.LTD

North & Southeast Asia

Blantara Travel (Indonesia)

PARIS CLASS (South Korea)

on vacation (South Korea)

Middle East & Africa

Al Faris International Travel & Tourism Company (Saudi Arabia)

Westay (United Arab Emirates)

KLE Lifestyle (United Arab Emirates)

Usturiun Luxury Travel (United Arab Emirates)

Luxuria (Kuwait)

Q’go Travel & Tourism Company (Kuwait)

United States

Simply Select

Pure Travel Concierge

360 Private Travel

TripMe

C&C World Travel

Travel Wizards

United Kingdom

The Ultimate Travel Company

Ellidore

Somerset White

Oxford Ski Company

Continental Europe

The Sphere Private Travel (Spain)

Cercle des Voyages (France)

360 Private Travel (Netherlands)

Latin America & The Caribbean

RDD Travel (Brazil)

Destinations Turismo e Eventos (Brazil)

DTP TRAVEL GROUP (Paraguay)

Australia & New Zealand

Bon Voyage Cruises & Travel (New Zealand)

Globetrotter Travel (Australia)

Chirn Park Travel (Australia)

Operating in 58 countries, the industry’s most influential travel advisors are affiliated with Virtuoso, with 40 percent located outside of the U.S. Virtuoso has appointed teams in nine regions around the world to allow for the personalized support needed for member and partner growth in each market.