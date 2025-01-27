The perfect trip for history buffs and anyone looking for somewhere new and unique to visit in 2025, Gniezno is the latest Polish destination to show off its good looks to city break fans. 2025 will see the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of the coronation of Bolesław the Brave, and will put Gniezo in the spotlight as an exciting new Polish city to visit – especially for tourists who enjoy history, culture, and exploring smaller, less crowded destinations. A city of great historical significance, and played a central role in the early formation of the Polish state. Gniezno offers plenty to discover in a relatively compact area… and without the crowds.

Gniezno was the first capital of Poland. The mantle was then passed to Krakow then Warsaw, the capital city of Poland we know today.

On April 18th, 1025, most likely on Easter Sunday, Bolesław the Brave was crowned the first king of Poland. Although the exact date of the coronation is not certain, Easter 1025 is widely accepted as the probable day of this historical moment. The coronation of Bolesław the Brave was of great importance for Poland – it symbolized the recognition of its sovereignty and the strengthening of its position in the European arena as a Christian kingdom.

The city’s cobbled old town is packed with architectural and cultural gems and the city’s stunning Gothic cathedral is one of the most iconic landmarks in Poland. Housing the famous Gniezno Doors, the cathedral’s intricately carved bronze doors are famous for depicting the story of St. Adalbert, one of Poland’s patron saints. Gniezno is also a great place to admire outdoor art such as statues, murals, and public art installations inspired by Poland’s history.

A series of events will be taking place in Gniezno this year and sure to appeal to fans of royal history and the fascinating stories which have made Poland so popular with visitors from the UK and Ireland.

April 25th-27th, 2025

Gniezno Name Day – St. Wojciech Fair

Spring in the First Capital is associated with the celebration of the Name Day of Gniezno. This year’s celebrations will take place on April 25th-27th. Visitors will be able to buy Wojciacho (seasonal pastries) in local confectioneries, and the Municipal Cultural Centre will once again organize the Adalbertus Christian Song Festival – the final of the competition will take place on Saturday, April 26th at 11:00, at the Gniezno market square.

July 18th-20th, 2025

Royal Coronation

This Slavic Culture Festival is held every year in July at the foot of the Gniezno Cathedral. In the anniversary year, it is planned for July 18th-20th 2025. The spectacle is a reenactment event combining educational and cultural elements, using the history of Gniezno as the First Capital of Poland – the place where the first 5 Polish kings were crowned. Attractions will include a Piast village for children with workshop and educational stations, a shepherd’s glade, theatre performances, craft shows, fire shows and music concerts.

August 8th-13th, 2025

Open-air event “Millennium of the Coronation of Bolesław the Brave”

On the occasion of the 1000th anniversary of the coronation of Bolesław the Brave, an outdoor spectacular will take place. The performance goes back to the Middle Ages to celebrate the moment of the coronation of the first king of Poland. This is a unique opportunity to experience unforgettable moments full of history, art and passion.

Recent trends suggest an appetite for authentic experiences as well as visiting top heritage sites around the world, and as heritage tourism is one of the cool ways to travel this year, you’ll be bang on trend.

How to get here:

Gniezno is served by Poznan airport and all of Poland’s major cities are well serviced with flights from the UK with Ryanair, Wizzair, LOT, easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways.