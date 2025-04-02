Visit Malta is thrilled to announce a new direct EasyJet flight route from London Southend Airport to Malta. This exciting development will provide Essex residents convenient access to Malta’s year-round sunshine, perfect for thrill seekers, families, and solo travellers.

Starting from March 31st, there will be four weekly flights between Southend Airport and Malta, making it easier than ever for travellers to explore Malta and its islands like Gozo or Comino, their Michelin-starred restaurants, diving sites for adventure seekers, stunning beaches, and iconic set-jetting landmarks from films like Gladiator and Jurassic World. This new route offers residents a convenient short-haul sunny escape and has even been extended into the winter, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“We are delighted to welcome this new EasyJet route, which provides even more travellers with the opportunity to experience everything Malta has to offer,” says Tolene van der Merwe, UK & Ireland Director of Visit Malta. “By enhancing connectivity from Southend, we are not only making it easier for visitors to reach us but also expanding Malta’s reach to a broader audience in the UK. We look forward to welcoming new and returning travellers to our island.”

This new route enhances tourism to Malta by providing Essex residents with a seamless travel option. It makes it easier for them to experience the island’s rich history, world-class gastronomy, thrilling dive sites, and adventure activities. Malta offers something for everyone – a cultural getaway or a memorable family summer holiday.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce flights between London Southend Airport and Malta,” says Nigel Mayes, Business Development Director at London Southend Airport. “This new route, with four flights per week from our award-winning airport, offers passengers from across Essex, London and East Anglia a convenient, quick and easy way to reach this stunning Mediterranean island, whether for a relaxing getaway or a cultural adventure. We’re working closely with Visit Malta to ensure its success and look forward to welcoming travellers heading to Malta from London and beyond.”

This launch marks the 19th airport offering direct flights from the UK to Malta. Malta continues to position itself as a leading tourist destination, bringing its warm climate, historic sites, and vibrant culture closer to new audiences in the UK.