Visit Qatar has successfully concluded its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Saudi Travel Market 2025 (STM), one of the region’s premier travel and tourism exhibitions. With over 250 exhibitors from 30 countries, the event provided a strategic platform for Visit Qatar to showcase Qatar’s diverse tourism offerings and strengthen industry partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

Visit Qatar led a high-profile delegation to the event, comprising Qatar Airways, Qatar Calendar, leading Qatari hotels, and destination management companies, presenting Qatar’s world-class hospitality, cultural experiences, and bespoke travel packages. The exhibition served as a valuable opportunity for direct engagement with key stakeholders, travel agents, and tour operators in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a must-visit destination for Saudi travellers.

Saleh Al-Nisf, Visit Qatar’s International Markets Senior Manager for the Middle East and Africa, commented on the successful participation at Saudi Travel Market 2025, stating: “Our presence as a Diamond Sponsor at STM 2025 has been instrumental in strengthening our ties with the Saudi travel industry and reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading destination for Saudi travellers. Throughout the event, we had the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, showcase Qatar’s unparalleled hospitality, cultural richness, and world-class attractions, and highlight the unique travel experiences available to visitors. We are pleased with the partnerships and connections forged during STM 2025 and remain committed to welcoming more travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond to experience the best of Qatar.”

In 2024, Qatar achieved a record-breaking milestone by welcoming 5 million international visitors. Saudi visitors accounted for 43% of total arrivals, with over 1.3 million visitors. This remarkable growth, representing a 1,093% surge over the past three years, underscores the strong tourism opportunities between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.