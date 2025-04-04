VisitEngland has published the latest edition of its Pink Book outlining regulatory requirements for accommodation providers and attractions in England. Now in its 13th edition, ‘The Pink Book: legislation for tourist accommodation and attractions’ provides guidance for running an accommodation business or attraction on issues ranging from food hygiene and health and safety to business management and tax.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the bedrock of England’s tourism industry, providing world-class service and creating memorable experiences for domestic and international visitors. The Pink Book is an invaluable resource that supports them maintain the highest standards recognised throughout the world.”

The latest Pink Book includes a section on environmental protection laws, new guidance on staff tipping legislation and additional information on the Gift Aid Small Donations scheme. It also has an update on allergen labelling and guidance on the requirements when employing people from outside the UK, including from the European Union.

The Pink Book is the only guide to legislation specifically aimed at all accommodation providers and attractions in England and the newest edition is sponsored by the Professional Association of Self-Caterers (PASC UK).

Tourism is one of England’s largest, most valuable industries, supporting more than 200,000 businesses, employing 2.6 million people and generating about £76 billion in domestic visitor spending.