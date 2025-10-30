Vista introduces its XO brand to Asia’s private aviation scene

Global private aviation group Vista has announced its plans for expansion in Asia in light of the outstanding demand for flight solutions throughout the region.

The company is doing this through the introduction of its flagship network XO which commenced earlier this year, as well as the continuing growth of its members-only brand VistaJet.

As Vista’s chief commercial officer Ian Moore puts it: "One of the key drivers behind the strong demand is that these cities cater to both business and leisure travel. They are not only major commercial hubs in Asia, but also highly popular tourist destinations. We are seeing a clear trend among entrepreneurs and senior executives toward 'bleisure travel,' combining work commitments with vacation time. Particularly with high net-worth individuals, the line between business and private time is increasingly blurred, as they often travel with family members."

XO comes to the fore

XO, in particular, stands to be a game changer for the industry in Asia as it is a private aviation network that provides flexible, efficient, and immediate access to over 2,000 aircraft around the world.

Indeed, XO secures the right aircraft for every private flight across all cabin classes from short domestic hops to international, multi-leg itineraries.

While North America remains the leading market for the brand, international flights booked with XO surged by almost 40 percent in the past year.

This remarkable growth highlights the increasing demand for transparent, flexible private aviation solutions in both emerging and established markets.

According to Vista president in the Asia Pacific Crystal Wong: "We are seeing increasing demand from clients in Asia who are seeking flexible and instant flight solutions. Through the XO mobile application, Asian clients may book and confirm their flights with real-time pricing. It is the simplest and most flexible way to begin flying privately."

VistaJet: a tale of ongoing growth

VistaJet, on the other hand, has been a leader in Asia Pacific's private aviation market for 17 years.

VistaJet solutions replicate the experience of aircraft ownership without the complexities or associated costs, by providing guaranteed access to its iconic fleet of silver and red aircraft, ensuring the highest standard of safety and service for seamless global travel, 365 days a year.

In the first half of 2025, VistaJet membership grew by 26 percent year-on-year growth in. Japan set a record as the fastest growing region, achieving a 67 percent increase, followed by Singapore with a growth of 50 percent.

This exceptional performance is underpinned by strong economic momentum across the Asia Pacific region.