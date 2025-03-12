Vivid Sydney 2025 is all set to warm up the Australian winter season

Vivid Sydney, Australia’s most anticipated event, returns on 23rd May and runs until 14th June, warming up the winter months.

This spellbinding event will again transform the Harbour City, this time with the theme Dream as it dares to answer the question: What’s in a dream?

This year’s festival footprint was redesigned to present five zones: Circular Quay and The Rocks; Barangaroo; Martin Place and CBD for the first time since 2018; Darling Harbour; and The Goods Line and Inner City.

Each connected zone will feature events from each of the festival pillars; Light, Music, Ideas, and Food.

Winter wonderland

Now in its 15th year, Vivid Sydney showcases creative pulse in the heart of winter, featuring exclusive collaborations for a series of events.

This year’s collaborators include the Sydney Writers’ Festival and Sydney Film Festival, as well as cultural institutions, venues and arts companies Art Gallery of NSW, Australian Museum, Bangarra Dance Theatre, City Recital Hall, State Library of NSW, and Sydney Theatre Company.

According to Australian minister for jobs and tourism John Graham: “Vivid Sydney continues to find exciting new ways and places to bring colour, creativity and fun to our city. From surprising outdoor dining experiences, to artistic light projections on our most famous landmarks and big free live shows in Tumbalong Park, Vivid Sydney has something for everyone whether you’re a visitor or a local.

Graham added that this year’s festival will help people face the cost-of-living crisis through a greater number of free events, enabling festival-goers to enjoy a great night out without blowing the budget.

It’s a celebration of dreams

For her part, Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini said the festival’s Dream theme is something that we all experience, and it can be interpreted in a myriad of ways.

According to Minervini: “Dreaming is as old as time and as universal as life itself. Dreams can be prophetic, life changing and inspirational, as well as trivial, hilarious or terrifying. These interactions are evident in every aspect of Vivid Sydney’s program this year.”\

These aspects include captivating light installations and 3D projections for everyone’s enjoyment, complemented by thought-provoking and enlightening experiences.

Also in the lineup are awe-inspiring performances from the world’s best musicians, along with cutting edge culinary collaborations from the likes of Nigella Lawson and dinners in unexpected places.”

As Minervini puts it: “In 2025, the festival celebrates creativity, innovation and connection in the best city in the world.”