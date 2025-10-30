 Volaris partners with SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace adding more than  220 low-cost routes

Volaris partners with SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace adding more than  220 low-cost routes

Airlines and Aviation
Mexico

 

Volaris, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline, and Sabre Corporation a leading  software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced a new multi year agreement that will make the airline’s content available to users through SabreMosaic™ Travel  Marketplace. 

The partnership marks a strategic expansion for Volaris, including its debut in the global distribution  system (GDS) channel, and strengthens SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace’s position as a leading  source of low-cost carrier content for travel agencies worldwide.

Currently, Volaris operates more than 220 routes across Mexico, the United States, Central  America, and South America. The airline has built one of the most extensive networks in the  Americas, with low-cost routes focused on affordable fares and high-frequency service. By joining  SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, Volaris will expand its reach to Sabre’s broad network of  corporate and leisure travel agencies across North America and beyond.

“This alliance enables us to expand our network of over 220 routes across Mexico, the United  States, Central and South America, and offer our competitive fares to travel agencies around the  world that do not yet work with Volaris. Above all, it strengthens our strategy to better serve the  business travel segment, integrating more efficiently with their systems while preserving the  efficiency and flexibility that characterise us,” added Jorge García, Director of Distribution, Market  Development and Cargo at Volaris.

The addition of Volaris content to SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace will provide agencies with  seamless access to one of the fastest-growing airlines in the region, joining existing traditional,  NDC, and low-cost carrier content.

“Volaris’ decision to join SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace brings one of the fastest-growing low cost carriers in the Americas to a platform that unites the broadest range of multi-source travel  content within a cloud-native environment. This agreement enhances the choice and value we  deliver to agencies worldwide and underscores SabreMosaic’s role in connecting airlines with new  revenue opportunities and travellers with more affordable and flexible options,” said Chris Wilding,  Senior Vice President of Airline Distribution at Sabre.

This partnership reinforces SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace’s position as one of the largest travel  marketplaces globally. By combining the airline’s competitive fares and extensive reach with  Sabre’s global network of agencies, the agreement creates new opportunities for agencies to offer  travellers more options and flexibility, while supporting its continued growth across Mexico, the  United States, Central America, and South America.

With fully integrated low-cost carrier content from more than 150 airlines, SabreMosaic Travel  Marketplace enables agencies to work more efficiently — searching, comparing, and booking low-cost options in one place through familiar workflows in Sabre Red 360, Sabre Red Launchpad, and  API channels — ultimately driving smarter retailing and greater revenue opportunities for airlines.

 

 

 

 

