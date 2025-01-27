Russian travel agency Vostok Intur has begun to invite tourists to explore North Korea’s new Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone along the east coast.

This initiative, which was announced on Friday, 24th January, has the potential of making Russians the first foreign tourists to the location.

As of press time, the Vladivostok-based tour agency has announced three tour dates to Wonsan-Kalma, beginning in July of this year.

On its Telegram account, Vostok Intur announced in Russian: “Be the first guests and spend an unforgettable vacation in one of the most ecologically clean places in the world with the best entertainment for any budget, as well as restaurants to suit every taste.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently inspected Wonsan-Kalma with his daughter, praising it as the “first big step” in advancing the tourism industry and describing it as “very spectacular, beautiful and magnificent.”

An eight-day sojourn

Vostok Intur’s introductory tour will run for eight days, with the first tour scheduled for 7th to 14th July.

Two more tours have already been scheduled for August, and each one will cost travellers US$1,400 excluding additional expenses in Russian rubles.

The fee includes seven nights with three meals a day, including all flights, and internal tours of Pyongyang on the return trip.

According to an official government announcement, Wonsan-Kalma opens this June after ten years of construction.

This is likewise seen as a move to secure foreign currencies despite international sanctions.