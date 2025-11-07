Wagh Bakri revamps food menu at its tea lounges, blends tradition and hip vibes

Wagh Bakri Tea Group, one of India’s most trusted tea brands, has unveiled its new ‘Rock & Roll’ food menu, bringing modern comfort dishes to the timeless ritual of chai. The refreshed offering introduces elevated Indian favourites designed to complement and enhance the tea-drinking experience, marking a step forward in the brand’s café evolution.

The new menu celebrates India’s enduring comfort pairing of chai and paratha, re-interpreted for today’s café generation. The updated menu features a mix of traditional and fusion dishes, ranging from the classic Aloo Pyaaz and Paneer Parathas to a contemporary Chilly Cheese variant. Joining them are Shawarma Rolls, Schezwan Rolls and Kulchozzz, which fuse Indian flavours with global influences for a “desi meets modern” experience. The standout offering is the Apple Pie Paratha served with ice cream, a dessert that turns a home-style staple into an Instagram-ready indulgence.

Designed for today’s café-loving generation, the ‘Rock & Roll’ menu blends the warmth of Indian home flavours with global café sensibilities, turning everyday favourites like parathas, rolls and kulchas into modern, indulgent plates made for sharing, pairing and savouring.

The new menu and the new look of the Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge were unveiled in the presence of culinary legend and one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Chef Manjit Singh Gill.

The launch marks a significant step in Wagh Bakri’s evolution as it strengthens its café footprint and deepens its connect with younger, experience-driven consumers seeking modern Indian dining concepts rooted in authenticity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Singal, CEO of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, said, "With ‘Rock & Roll’, we are bringing together legacy and youthful energy. The menu aims to make our tea lounges a bridge between nostalgia and novelty, appealing equally to long-time tea drinkers and younger consumers seeking café culture with local roots."

He further added, "The livelier ambience makes our tea lounges even more inviting for guests to enjoy their favourite snacks along with a hot cup of tea, while the refreshed menu, featuring parathas and more, brings added convenience for those who prefer to savour the same delights from the comfort of their homes or offices. As lifestyles evolve and food delivery continues to grow in popularity, we aim to strike a perfect 50-50 balance between dining and delivery, ensuring guests can enjoy modern flavours without losing the warmth of shared tea moments."

Chef Manjit Singh Gill, who is also President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and the founding member of the Indian Culinary Forum, said, “I have always believed chai is where conversations begin. At Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, I am delighted to endorse the new parathas, rolls and Kulchozzz, everyday favourites re-imagined for today. They take a beloved staple from our local gullies into a QSR format that suits the new generation: quick, consistent and full of character. Most importantly, the taste delivers homestyle comfort with a café-style twist with crisp edges, generous fillings and bold yet balanced flavours that pair beautifully with chai. It is energetic, expressive and endlessly creative, while staying true to the traditions we cherish.”

Founded in 1892, Wagh Bakri Tea Group remains one of India’s leading tea brands, known for pairing quality blends with a sense of togetherness. Its chain of tea lounges serves as the group’s contemporary expression, where tradition meets trend and every cup tells a story.