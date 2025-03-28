Hilton announced the signing of a branding and management agreement with Wine Country Hospitality Partners LLC—a visionary partnership between Mark Harmon, Robert Radovan, and Tim Sparapani—for the new build Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in the Lone Star State. Expected to open in 2027 in the heart of Texas Hill Country, the luxury resort will introduce the brand’s sincerely elegant service to the emerging Fredericksburg destination just under two hours outside of Austin and San Antonio. Managed by Hilton, the sprawling property will encompass 60 dedicated hotel guest rooms and suites, 37 branded multi-bedroom resort villas eligible to participate in a hotel rental program as 74 additional keys, and 50 branded private residences. The resort will also include five food and beverage concepts, an 11,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, two resort-style pools and more.

“Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country’s signing marks a monumental milestone for Hilton and is integral to both our growth in the state, which represents Hilton’s largest hotel portfolio in the U.S., and Hilton luxury brands portfolio expansion across the Americas,” said Amy King, vice president, luxury & mixed-use development, Hilton. “Conrad Hilton’s legacy in the hotel business began in Texas more than 105 years ago, and working alongside incredible owners, we’re proud to deliver on Conrad’s vision as we introduce our distinguished luxury hotel and residential portfolio in the destination.”

Located less than one mile from downtown Fredericksburg, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will provide a central location for visitors looking to indulge in the beauty of Texas Hill Country—the most popular wine-tasting destination in the state, the second most visited wine country in the United States and home to over 100 wineries. Nestled against sprawling vineyards and rolling hills with blooming wildflowers and farms, Fredericksburg offers a picturesque setting and idyllic escape 75 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Designed in collaboration between Studio CABAN, FAB Studio, TIPLER Group, Studio Outside and Paul Duesing Partners, the resort will stand as a refined haven for all visitors set against the backdrop of the breathtaking countryside. Accommodations will feature authentically Texan design elements with sprawling views of the surrounding Hill Country and multi-room resort villas catering to individual residents and available for guest rentals, with private plunge pools, outdoor courtyards and specialty programming.

For the ultimate in luxury Hill Country living, the resort will be home to 87 Waldorf Astoria Residences. Designed through the same lens as the resort and celebrating the natural influences of the land, the residences will include single-story estates, villas and cottage-style Sunday homes ranging from three to five bedrooms, with custom options available. 50 of the Waldorf Astoria private residences are strategically placed along the edge of the 106-acre property, backing up to waterside views of Baron’s Creek and picturesque rolling hills with easy access to the historic Fredericksburg city center. Owners will also enjoy access to the wide range of epicurean and wellness amenities provided by the resort, as well as signature resident services legendary to the Waldorf Astoria brand. These homes also introduce the first-ever Waldorf Astoria Residences in Texas, and a one-of-a-kind luxury living experience in Fredericksburg. Limited reservations for the Founder’s Collection homes are available now. Exclusive resident owner benefits include Hilton Honors Diamond status for the length of ownership and bespoke privileges and discounted rates, travel assistance and more.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always looked to create destinations with a true sense of place that invite in new and tenured patrons to experience it through a new lens,” said Mark Harmon, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “With Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country, we’re drawing upon the unique architecture and history of Fredericksburg to create a new experience that opens this budding wine destination to travelers and future residents—drawing a spotlight to the area as a whole and all that makes it unique.”

“Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country marks a significant shift for hospitality in Texas, bringing the renowned service and luxury experience of the brand to a destination with unmatched potential,” said Robert Radovan, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country open a rare opportunity to call this destination home, with the robust amenities and service that come with branded living. Each of these homes will be a modern rendition of what exists here today, creating a space that feels familiar, celebrates the land and ushers in a new escape to explore and reconnect with one another.”

“We are excited and committed to bringing an unparalleled luxury retreat to Texas, building on Fredericksburg’s reputation as a destination to reset in the Hill Country,” said Tim Sparapani, partner and co-developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “By collaborating with the exceptional team at Hilton and Waldorf Astoria, we’re creating something truly unique—an extraordinary space for celebrations, gatherings and rejuvenating getaways in one of the most breathtaking landscapes in the state.”

Delivering on Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to culinary excellence, guests and residents at Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country can look forward to five food and beverage experiences including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, bar and lounge, pool bar and convenient grab-and-go juice bar. For wellness enthusiasts, the resort will boast more than 11,000 square feet of spa and fitness facilities, including ten treatment rooms and sports courts. Guests can also indulge in two pools while younger travelers can enjoy a day at the Kids Club. Ideal for corporate retreats, meetings and celebrations of all kinds, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will feature approximately 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 4,000 square foot event barn and more.