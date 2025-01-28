Delta has been named the Top U.S. Airline of 2024 by The Wall Street Journal. It’s the fourth consecutive year Delta’s people have powered their airline to the top of the Journal’s ranking.

The Journal tracks seven important operations and customer metrics among nine U.S. airlines. WSJ noted that Delta stood out in nearly every category. Delta placed first in on-time arrival and in fewest involuntary bumpings (Delta calls this involuntary denied boardings). The airline also placed a close second in fewest canceled flights.

“This honor is a reflection of our people’s dedication to providing safe, reliable service and delivering a premium experience for our customers,” said John Laughter, Delta Chief of Operations. “Every flight, every innovation and every memory we create for our customers is thanks to our team of resilient aviation professionals who constantly strive for excellence. An award is never a finish line in this business. We have our sights set even higher in 2025 and beyond.”

The recognition by The Wall Street Journal comes just weeks after Delta was recognized for its operational excellence by Cirium. Delta retained its status as North America’s most on-time airline in 2024, and its people earned the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from Cirium for the fourth consecutive year.

Cirium’s Platinum Award is presented to airlines that deliver outstanding on-time performance while navigating complex operations — all while limiting the impact of disruption to its customers. The recognition underscores the airline’s reputation for and commitment to reliability.

Delta is consistently recognized for excellence in everything from customer service to operational performance to workplace culture.