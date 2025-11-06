Washington, D.C. rates surge 137% ahead of America250 as early travel demand builds

Short-term rental analytics company Key Data shows that Washington, D.C. is already feeling the early impact of the upcoming America250 celebrations, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As the center of national celebrations, Washington is expected to host major events and ceremonies tied to the anniversary, drawing large numbers of visitors from across the country. That growing anticipation appears to be influencing travel behavior well in advance of 2026.

For the week of July 4th 2026, Key Data’s pacing figures show that average daily rates (ADR) in the nation’s capital are 137% higher year over year at $448, representing the sharpest increase currently observed across tracked US markets1. Occupancy pacing has also increased from 1% in 2025 to 9% in 2026, indicating that travelers are already booking early to be near the heart of the expected national celebrations.

As the symbolic heart of America250, Washington is expected to host large-scale events and ceremonies that will attract visitors from across the country and around the world.

Washington, D.C. again stands out, with bookings being made 19% further in advance than in 2025, now averaging 333 days, as guests secure stays near the core of America250 activity.

Melanie Brown, VP Data Analytics and Insights, said: “The excitement surrounding America250 is already shaping travel behavior across the country. Washington, D.C., is emerging as the clear focal point of national interest, with travelers paying higher rates to secure accommodations for the events. The flexibility, variety, and location options vacation rentals offer make them especially appealing for travelers looking to immerse themselves in once-in-a-generation experiences like America250.”