Waterbom Bali marks several milestones in its sustainability programme

Waterbom Bali announced another important milestone in its journey to Net Zero as it reported sending just 1.2 percent of total park waste to landfill within the first quarter of this year.

This means 98.8 percent of all waste generated onsite was either recycled or composted, a significant achievement towards the waterpark’s long-term zero waste goals.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Waterbom Bali processes organic waste into compost onsite to help regenerate its lush gardens and reduce environmental impact.

That said, its 1.2 percent landfill achievement is one of several milestones the park has reached as it moves steadily toward its Net Zero 2033 target.

A timely release

In time for World Environment Day yesterday, 5th June, Waterbom Bali released its 2024 Sustainability Impact Report which highlights its progress across key focus areas including renewable energy, water conservation, waste reduction, and community engagement.

The report also demonstrates how the park continues to lead by example in the tourism industry.

According to Waterbom Bali chief executive Sayan Gulino: “Sustainability isn’t just something we do. It’s who we are. This report reflects how far we’ve come and how we continue to evolve. Every decision we make is rooted in responsibility, guided by our respect for nature and our commitment to protecting what makes Bali so unique. Our approach is practical, science-based, and built for long-term impact.”

Lower emissions

In 2024, Waterbom Bali recorded a total of 6,424 tonnes of CO₂ across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

While emissions increased compared to the 2019 baseline due to ongoing construction and procurement needs, the park significantly offset these impacts through a complete shift to renewable electricity, optimized pump systems, LED lighting upgrades, and the introduction of electric vehicles for staff transport.

These measures form part of a broader emissions reduction strategy designed to accelerate decarbonization while the park continues to grow.

As of 2024, Waterbom Bali has become the first tourism business in Indonesia to receive Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval for its near-term emissions reduction targets.

The park is committed to reducing 90 percent of all Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2033, in line with the Paris Agreement.

To reach this goal, the park is expanding its solar generation, increasing the use of electric vehicles, converting LPG kitchen systems to electric, and scaling Variable Speed Drive installations across pump infrastructure. Its sustainability team is also working closely with suppliers to reduce embodied carbon in goods and construction materials.

Highlights from 2024