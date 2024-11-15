Web in Travel Singapore sets its sights on the traveller experience

The 2024 Web in Travel (WiT) Singapore conference turned its attention to the dynamic world of tours and activities through a session featuring leading voices from across the sector.

Industry giants and innovative startups alike gathered to discuss the evolving landscape of experiential travel, highlighting key trends and opportunities for growth.

The session, moderated by WiT founder Siew Hoon Yeoh, featured several experts including Booking.com’s interim senior vice-president of trips Austin Sheppard, Seek Sophie co-founder and CEO Jacinta Lim, Go City chief executive Jon Owen, and Expedia Group senior vice-president of trips partnerships Susan Spinney.

The Web in Travel Singapore conference brought together over 500 travel leaders from across the APAC region to delve into the transformative trends shaping the future of the industry.

Themed ‘Next Generation’, the event served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing, empowering travel businesses to navigate the challenges and opportunities of this dynamic landscape.

Points to ponder

Siew put an emphasis on the growing significance of experiences in the travel landscape, saying: “This session highlighted the undeniable shift towards experiential travel. No longer an afterthought, tours and activities are now driving destination decisions and shaping the entire travel journey. This presents a tremendous opportunity for operators and platforms in the APAC region, where unique and authentic experiences are highly sought after by a new generation of travellers.”

The key takeaways from the session were the following: