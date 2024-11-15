Web in Travel Singapore sets its sights on the traveller experience
Experts came to the event to discuss the changing face of experiential travel
The 2024 Web in Travel (WiT) Singapore conference turned its attention to the dynamic world of tours and activities through a session featuring leading voices from across the sector.
Industry giants and innovative startups alike gathered to discuss the evolving landscape of experiential travel, highlighting key trends and opportunities for growth.
The session, moderated by WiT founder Siew Hoon Yeoh, featured several experts including Booking.com’s interim senior vice-president of trips Austin Sheppard, Seek Sophie co-founder and CEO Jacinta Lim, Go City chief executive Jon Owen, and Expedia Group senior vice-president of trips partnerships Susan Spinney.
The Web in Travel Singapore conference brought together over 500 travel leaders from across the APAC region to delve into the transformative trends shaping the future of the industry.
Themed ‘Next Generation’, the event served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing, empowering travel businesses to navigate the challenges and opportunities of this dynamic landscape.
Points to ponder
Siew put an emphasis on the growing significance of experiences in the travel landscape, saying: “This session highlighted the undeniable shift towards experiential travel. No longer an afterthought, tours and activities are now driving destination decisions and shaping the entire travel journey. This presents a tremendous opportunity for operators and platforms in the APAC region, where unique and authentic experiences are highly sought after by a new generation of travellers.”
The key takeaways from the session were the following:
- Experiential travel as a trip anchor: Travelers are increasingly selecting destinations based on unique experiences, suggesting a paradigm shift where activities drive the choice of location.
- Industry giants embrace sustainability: Major OTAs are actively engaging in sustainability efforts, educating travelers about environmental conservation and supporting ethical tourism practices.
- Hyper-personalized recommendations: Advancements in AI and technology are enabling travel platforms to offer hyper-personalized recommendations for in-stay experiences.
- The Connected Trip phenomenon: The concept of ‘connected trips,’ where multiple travel services are bundled (e.g., flights, hotels, activities), is gaining traction, with platforms like Booking.com noting a 45% increase in such transactions.
- Niche appeal of complex multi-day trips: There’s a growing market segment interested in complex, multi-day experiences that offer depth and uniqueness.
- Scale and sustainability: Travel giants emphasize the importance of scale for reaching customers and partners, while also acknowledging the role of technology in promoting sustainable and responsible travel.
- Disruptive potential: Despite the presence of established giants, the tours and activities sector holds potential for disruption and innovation.
- Predicted growth: Industry experts predict significant growth in the online tours and activities market over the next decade, with estimates ranging from 38% to 60% of the market moving online.
- Balancing scale with sustainability: As the travel industry grows, there’s an imperative to balance scale with sustainability, considering the ecological and social impact of tourism.
- Rise of responsible and wellness travel: Responsible travel and wellness are identified as key emerging trends, driven by a post-Covid shift towards outdoor, nature-based, and health-conscious experiences.
