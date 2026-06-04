Why Food Could Be Saudi’s Big Tourism Attraction as Gault&Millau Debuts National Guide

Saudi Arabia has taken another significant step in its journey to become a global tourism destination — this time through food. The launch of the first-ever Gault&Millau Saudi Arabia Guide signals a new chapter for the Kingdom’s tourism industry, placing culinary experiences alongside heritage, culture, luxury hospitality, and adventure travel as key reasons for visitors to explore the country.

Unveiled during the inaugural Gault&Millau Saudi Arabia Gala at the Radisson Manhal Riyadh, the guide features nearly 250 restaurants across Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, Abha, and Dammam, offering what may be the most comprehensive snapshot yet of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving dining landscape.

While restaurant guides have traditionally been seen as industry benchmarks, they are increasingly becoming powerful tourism tools. Around the world, destinations from France and Spain to Japan and Singapore have leveraged gastronomic recognition to attract travellers seeking authentic local experiences. Saudi Arabia is now positioning itself within that conversation.

Food Becomes Part of the Travel Story

The timing is significant. As global travel trends continue to shift from sightseeing towards experience-led travel, food has emerged as one of the strongest drivers of destination choice Travellers today are increasingly planning trips around restaurants, local ingredients, culinary traditions, and food festivals. In Saudi Arabia, where tourism is expanding at an unprecedented pace, gastronomy is becoming an important part of the country's visitor proposition.

The new guide highlights not only fine dining venues but also regional diversity, local ingredients, emerging culinary talent, and restaurants helping shape a distinctly Saudi gastronomic identity. By covering destinations as varied as AlUla's desert landscapes, Abha's mountain culture, Jeddah's coastal heritage, Dammam's Gulf influences, and Riyadh's cosmopolitan dining scene, the guide showcases how food can encourage travellers to explore different regions of the Kingdom.

Held in collaboration with the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, the launch also reflects the growing maturity of Saudi Arabia's culinary ecosystem. A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the official guide, which aims to uncover hidden gems, celebrate regional flavours, and showcase the creativity transforming the Kingdom's restaurant scene. Each selected restaurant received an official Gault&Millau plaque, recognising its contribution to Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing food and hospitality sector.

Positioning Saudi Arabia on the Global Gastronomy Map

A special Inspiring Leadership Award was presented to Mayada Badr for her role in advancing the Kingdom's culinary sector. Talking about the launch, Patrick Hayoun said: “The launch of Gault&Millau Saudi Arabia represents an important step in our international journey and reflects the remarkable momentum of the Kingdom’s culinary scene. Through this first edition, we are proud to highlight almost 250 restaurants and recognize the chefs, teams and talents shaping a distinctive Saudi gastronomic identity.”

For Saudi Arabia, the significance extends beyond restaurants. Globally, culinary recognition often acts as a catalyst for tourism growth, encouraging international travellers to discover new destinations through food. The arrival of Gault&Millau provides international validation of Saudi Arabia's emerging dining scene and offers visitors a trusted roadmap to explore the country's culinary diversity.

Talking about the importance of the initiative, Mayada Badr said: “The launch of the first Gault&Millau Saudi Arabia Gala reflects the growing maturity, creativity and diversity of the Kingdom’s culinary sector. At the Culinary Arts Commission, we are committed to preserving Saudi culinary heritage while empowering chefs, restaurants and hospitality professionals to innovate and reach new levels of excellence.”

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its tourism offering, food is increasingly becoming more than a supporting attraction. With global culinary institutions now turning their attention to the Kingdom, gastronomy is emerging as a powerful travel motivator in its own right — one capable of encouraging visitors to stay longer, explore deeper, and experience Saudi Arabia through its flavours.